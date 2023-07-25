Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  07.25.2023

On Monday (July 24), Offset unveiled a short video that reenacted a 1988 interview with James Brown and CNN’s Sonya Friedman. While dressed as the late music legend, the Migos alum delivered hilarious non sequiturs in response to questioning from the journalist, who was played by the Academy Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis. Following Offset’s push to talk about music, the clip ended with an upcoming date (July 28) for what’s presumed to be a new single in the works — one that will follow the recent drops “CODE” and “54321.”

Back in 2019, Offset liberated his first solo LP, FATHER OF 4, which consisted of 16 tracks with additional appearances from J. Cole, Big Rube, Gunna, CeeLo Green, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Cardi B, Quavo, and Gucci Mane. The album both debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 89,000 album-equivalent units sold and earned a gold certification. Since then, he’s contributed to Quality Control’s Control the Streets, Vol. 2 compilation and Migos’ Culture III. The Lawrenceville rapper jumped on songs by DaBaby, Rich The Kid, Moneybagg Yo, Don Toliver, D-Block Europe, G Herbo, Hit-Boy, and more.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Offset opened up about moving forward on his own in an interview with Variety. “This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” he stated. “The objective is to do it fully, and smash s**t, and f**k the game up as a solo artist. I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.” It was also clear that he was still in mourning over the untimely passing of longtime friend and collaborator Takeoff. “It’s hard for me to talk about s**t right now,” he admitted. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man… That s**t hurts.”

Check out Offset‘s aforementioned preview and its direct inspiration below.

