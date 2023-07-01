Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Last weekend, fans rejoiced when Quavo and Offset pulled off a surprise performance paying tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards. As previously reported, the June 25 show saw the Migos members reunite for the first time onstage in over a year as they performed their hits “Hotel Lobby” and “Bad and Boujee.”

In the background, an image of Takeoff and an animated rocket appeared on a video screen. A spotlight illuminating the stage as Quavo and Offset faced each other also served as a symbol acknowledging the group’s third member. The late rapper was tragically killed when shots rang out at a private party in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 1. Though absent in the flesh, his spirit was felt inside the Microsoft Theater, where the audience rose to their feet in his memory. Almost a week later, the love is still being felt.

Offset recently disclosed that the performance carried an air of healing that he felt firsthand. “It cleared my soul,” he said during a recent live chat with fans. The “Ric Flair Drip” lyricist went on to reveal that the tribute was put together in 16 hours thanks to him and Quavo moving as a unit. “We did it for my brother Take. Me and Qua stood tall, brother to brother … We needed that for the culture,” he added.

June 18 would have marked Takeoff’s 29th birthday. In honor of the bittersweet day, both Quavo and Offset shared individual social media posts reflecting on their love and memories they shared with the rising hip hop talent.

Later that day, fans were sent into an emotional frenzy when the “Honey Bun” rapper shared photos of family members adorned with shirts bearing a portrait of Takeoff as they gathered in celebration. In some of the pictures, loved ones were shown as they admired a mural of the slain artist in Atlanta. And in another, it was revealed that Offset was present, marking the first time fans had seen them together in some time.

