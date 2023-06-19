As family and friends gathered to celebrate the late rapper Takeoff’s 29th birthday, fans online expressed joy seeing two familiar faces together.

A photo of Migos’ Quavo and Offset standing beside each other surfaced online during the event. According to a previous report, the pair grew up together after meeting in middle school, along with Quavo’s nephew Takeoff. After the trio began rapping, they formed an award-winning, chart-topping rap group known globally. However, despite their success, tension emerged within the group, and the trio became a duo featuring Quavo and Takeoff.

When tragedy struck on Nov. 1, resulting in the death of Takeoff, many fans hoped they could see Quavo and Offset reunite in the future. Yesterday (June 18), their prayers were answered. The following day, the 32-year-old artist posted photos from Takeoff’s birthday celebration, which included another picture of him and Offset. “ALL for Take,” the “Walk It Talk It” performer captioned his Instagram post.

After seeing photos of the two rappers, Twitter responded with joy at the sight of them together.

So good to see Quavo & Offset back together — 10K please (@HoodHalle) June 19, 2023

Seeing Quavo & Offset coming together for Takeoff birthday is so beautiful! 🥹 — lex bubble. (@iBetUWntA_Lexus) June 19, 2023

It’s so nice to see Quavo and Offset came together for Take I hope they can continue for their family it’s more than the music — 🦋 (@_NinaGuwop) June 19, 2023

Quavo and Offset together just warmed my heart 🤍🤍 — Timia (@22lovexox) June 19, 2023

Offset and Quavo being in the same room was good to see. Hopefully they’re at least cool now. Yeen gotta give us music if you don’t want to, but at least be in the same corner again. — Boint Bald Head… in a Lab Coat (@Icing_On_Tyson) June 19, 2023

As REVOLT previously mentioned, Takeoff was fatally wounded in Houston, Texas, after gunshots began to ring out during a private event he attended with Quavo. Shortly after, surveillance footage and DNA evidence led to the arrest of the suspected shooter, Patrick Xavier Clark. Last month, a grand jury indicted Clark on a murder charge. A few weeks later, Titania Davenport, Takeoff’s mother, filed a wrongful death suit against the venue owners where the event was held.

Despite the loss of an irreplaceable musical talent, those close to Takeoff continue to keep his memory alive. On his birthday, Quavo shared a message honoring his nephew. “BEST believe we goin’ up all week the rocket way, geeked. You 29, n**ga.” Offset also penned a tribute to the trendsetting emcee. “Happy birthday, Rocket Man. The greatest to touch a mic! Best spirit ever,” he wrote on IG.