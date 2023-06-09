Seven months after the death of Migos’ Takeoff, his mother has filed a wrongful death suit against the owners of the Texas venue where he passed.

On Thursday (June 8), Rolling Stone obtained the lawsuit that Titania Davenport, the rapper’s mother, filed in Harris County on Wednesday (June 7). She alleged the defendants (property owners of Houston’s 810 Billiards and Bowling) failed to provide proper security on the evening Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed. She noted that a well-known music personality rented out the property, and the after-hours event featured popular athletes, artists, and public figures.

“Despite these facts, defendants provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees, to include [Takeoff],” the lawsuit stated. “In fact, social media posting in advance of the party made it clear that not only basic security measures needed to be followed, but advance planning and consideration should have been taken into account, which defendants were negligent in failing to do.”

According to the outlet, Davenport seeks all “compensatory, special, economic, consequential, general, punitive, and all other damages permissible under Texas law” for pain, suffering, and the wrongful death of Takeoff.

As REVOLT previously mentioned, on May 25, the accused suspect in the Atlanta native’s death, Patrick Xavier Clark, was indicted on a murder charge by a Texas grand jury. On Nov. 1, 2022, the music industry mourned after police confirmed Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, died. The Grammy-nominated artist attended a private event with his uncle Quavo. A dice game allegedly resulted in a confrontation involving Quavo, and shots were fired, fatally wounding Takeoff. Detectives later shared surveillance footage that captured Clark firing a gun in Takeoff’s direction and holding a wine bottle. Law enforcement reportedly identified his fingerprints from the bottle.