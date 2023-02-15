Photo: Frederic J. Brown/Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

As they wait for the bodycam footage to be released, the family of Alonzo Bagley, an unarmed Black man who was shot and later died in Shreveport, Louisiana, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officer involved, CNN reports. It alleged that the officer violated Bagley’s Fourth Amendment rights.

Earlier this month, Bagley was fatally shot after police responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex. When police arrived at approximately 10:50 p.m., they attempted to speak with the complainant. That is when Bagley reportedly jumped from the apartment’s balcony and tried to flee the scene, the Louisiana State Police Department stated.

After a short foot pursuit, officer Alexander Tyler found Bagley as he allegedly made his way around a building corner and “fired one shot from his service weapon, which struck Mr. Bagley in the chest,” state police added.

Following the shooting, Bagley was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment but died shortly after due to his injury. Officer Tyler was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Later, Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis revealed that authorities could not locate any weapons on or near Bagley after processing the scene.

On Feb. 6, state police posted a news release saying, “The investigation remains ongoing. This process does take time; witness statements are still being obtained, and evidence is currently being analyzed.”

“At the appropriate time, further information will be released in coordination with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office,” the release continued. “As the investigation progresses, the coordination and partnership between law enforcement and the Shreveport community is vital to obtaining a complete understanding of the events leading to the shooting incident.”

The Louisiana State Police is the current lead investigating agency in the officer-involved shooting.

Bagley’s family is seeking more than $10 million in damages as the lawsuit alleges the “use of lethal force against an unarmed man who posed no threat is objectively unreasonable, excessive, and wholly without justification.”

