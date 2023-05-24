Photo: Screenshot from DaBaby’s “SELLIN CRACK” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Earlier in May, DaBaby liberated a three-song EP titled CALL DA FIREMAN, which was led by the dance floor-ready number “SHAKE SUMN.” On Tuesday (May 23), the North Carolina talent dropped off a new visual from the project for “SELLIN CRACK,” a Charlie Heat and Zion Brown-produced effort that features Migos star Offset. The bouncy effort sees the collaborators flipping the concept of creating songs to that of a drug dealer pushing the best product on the streets.

“Gotta win back my junkies, I’m makin’ music, like I’m sellin’ crack, yeah, I’m in the club with that fire, I ain’t dancin’ around, like I’m Ja Morant, yeah, this n**ga get out of line with his gang, he gon’ f**k around, die with his camp, I’m on a 14-hour long flight overseas, I’ma sit back and try get a nap, I’m on the way overseas, do a show for 400, why these n**gas that hate got no money?”

Directed by Reel Goats, the clip for “SELLIN CRACK” borrows from the classic ’90s film New Jack City and shows both DaBaby and Offset reenacting scenes as Nino Brown, a role that was originally played by Wesley Snipes. Viewers can also check out a behind-the-scenes segment at the end.

CALL DA FIREMAN follows a slew of loose singles and freestyles from the Billion Dollar Baby head honcho, including “DOO-WOP (THAT THING) [FREESTYLE],” “JOC IN ’06,” “INDUSTRY (GO DJ),” “THEY JUST WANT YOUR LIFE,” and “THINK BOUT ME.” Back in 2022, he liberated BETTER THAN YOU, a joint project with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and his fourth solo LP, Baby On Baby 2, the sequel to 2019’s Baby On Baby.

Press play on DaBaby and Offset’s “SELLIN CRACK” video below. If you missed it, you can stream CALL DA FIREMAN here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Check out Rema's latest visual for "Charm"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Taylor Swift calls Ice Spice “THE ONE to watch” ahead of “Karma” collab

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Offset is ready to flourish solo as he briefly touches on Takeoff's death in an emotional interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Juice WRLD delivers "Cheese and Dope Freestyle" in unearthed visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

GloRilla drops off latest visual for "Lick Or Sum"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean tapped as headliners for 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Cardi B serves up a look and cocktails at Santa Monica launch party

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Check out Juicy J's latest visual for "Gettin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Dave East and Nino Man drop off "I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Key Glock drops off latest visual for "Work"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Sky Jetta and Baby Tate have kept their shows going even through chaos

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.23.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new visual for "Take 'Em Out" with Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, and Scar Lip

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Conway The Machine forced to postpone tour following severe leg injury

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

24kGoldn is excited to express his artistry and leave an impact on the world

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
DaBaby
Music Videos
Offset
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Check out Rema's latest visual for "Charm"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Taylor Swift calls Ice Spice “THE ONE to watch” ahead of “Karma” collab

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Offset is ready to flourish solo as he briefly touches on Takeoff's death in an emotional interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Juice WRLD delivers "Cheese and Dope Freestyle" in unearthed visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

GloRilla drops off latest visual for "Lick Or Sum"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean tapped as headliners for 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Cardi B serves up a look and cocktails at Santa Monica launch party

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Check out Juicy J's latest visual for "Gettin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Dave East and Nino Man drop off "I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Key Glock drops off latest visual for "Work"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Sky Jetta and Baby Tate have kept their shows going even through chaos

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.23.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new visual for "Take 'Em Out" with Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, and Scar Lip

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Conway The Machine forced to postpone tour following severe leg injury

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

24kGoldn is excited to express his artistry and leave an impact on the world

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023
View More

Trending
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
News

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

“Sky’s the Limit: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of The Notorious B.I.G.” was held at Edge NYC in Hudson Yards.

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023
News

Tiffany Haddish supports Jamie Foxx’s decision to remain quiet amid his recovery

“He just don’t wanna be bothered with y’all,” presumed Tiffany Haddish about Jamie Foxx’s take on addressing the media.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
View More