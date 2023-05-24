Earlier in May, DaBaby liberated a three-song EP titled CALL DA FIREMAN, which was led by the dance floor-ready number “SHAKE SUMN.” On Tuesday (May 23), the North Carolina talent dropped off a new visual from the project for “SELLIN CRACK,” a Charlie Heat and Zion Brown-produced effort that features Migos star Offset. The bouncy effort sees the collaborators flipping the concept of creating songs to that of a drug dealer pushing the best product on the streets.

“Gotta win back my junkies, I’m makin’ music, like I’m sellin’ crack, yeah, I’m in the club with that fire, I ain’t dancin’ around, like I’m Ja Morant, yeah, this n**ga get out of line with his gang, he gon’ f**k around, die with his camp, I’m on a 14-hour long flight overseas, I’ma sit back and try get a nap, I’m on the way overseas, do a show for 400, why these n**gas that hate got no money?”

Directed by Reel Goats, the clip for “SELLIN CRACK” borrows from the classic ’90s film New Jack City and shows both DaBaby and Offset reenacting scenes as Nino Brown, a role that was originally played by Wesley Snipes. Viewers can also check out a behind-the-scenes segment at the end.

CALL DA FIREMAN follows a slew of loose singles and freestyles from the Billion Dollar Baby head honcho, including “DOO-WOP (THAT THING) [FREESTYLE],” “JOC IN ’06,” “INDUSTRY (GO DJ),” “THEY JUST WANT YOUR LIFE,” and “THINK BOUT ME.” Back in 2022, he liberated BETTER THAN YOU, a joint project with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and his fourth solo LP, Baby On Baby 2, the sequel to 2019’s Baby On Baby.

Press play on DaBaby and Offset’s “SELLIN CRACK” video below. If you missed it, you can stream CALL DA FIREMAN here.