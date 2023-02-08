Photo: Screenshot from DaBaby’s “THEY JUST WANT YOUR LIFE” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

DaBaby appears to be in the beginning stages of a new album campaign. Following recent drops like “JOC IN ’06” and “INDUSTRY,” the North Carolinian star returns with another loose offering titled “THEY JUST WANT YOUR LIFE,” which sees him harmonizing about his wealth, his haters, and more:

“Never mind they jealous ways, ’cause they just want your life, and if I go to jail today, n**ga, my bond gettin’ paid tonight, I’m pullin’ up shootin’ from out the corner, stay out the b**ch, s**t, I’m payin’ my bond tonight, I’m gettin’ up out this b**ch, I done d**n near travelled the world, like, every single continent, I don’t care if a n**ga seven feet tall, put your hands on me, we got to hit, now it’s 6:54 a.m. and I’m waitin’ on the sun to rise, why the lil’ n**ga mean-mugging me, must be waitin’ on my gun to fire…”

“THEY JUST WANT YOUR LIFE” comes with a matching video that brings viewers into DaBaby‘s residence. There, he can be seen in a living room playing with his children as a framed magazine cover and music plaque hang above him on the walls.

Last year was a productive one for DaBaby beginning with BETTER THAN YOU, his joint album with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. That project peaked at No. 10 and No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Following that, the BDB frontman kept his fans fed with singles like “WIG” with Moneybagg Yo, “BONNET” with Pooh Shiesty, “SHOWING OFF HER BODY” with Davido, “TOUGH SKIN,” and “WAITRESS.” Before 2022 came to a close, DaBaby liberated Baby On Baby 2, the sequel to his 2019 breakout LP, Baby On Baby. Press play on his “THEY JUST WANT YOUR LIFE” video below.

Future reveals he's back in "album mode"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Smokepurpp surprises fans with new 'Anti' three-song pack

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Luh Tyler drops off latest visual for "Dennis"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

slowthai surprises his fans in "Feel Good" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Fridayy unveils new 'Lost In Melody (Deluxe)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Rob49 returns with "4GOD II" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Tyler, the Creator recalls the moment Pharrell changed his life

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Joey Badass reveals he wanted to sign to Young Money

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Jim Jones refutes claims that G-Unit started mixtape movement

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Check out DaBaby's latest visual for "INDUSTRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

JAY-Z speaks on Grammys '4:44' snub in 2018

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Millyz recruits Albee Al and Leaf Ward for new "Risk Takers" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Kelela unveils latest single "Enough For Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Snoop Dogg blasts Grammy Awards for snubbing him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Tour Tales | Lil Zac The DJ has witnessed the pride Yo Gotti takes in Blac Youngsta's success

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.07.2023
