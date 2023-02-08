DaBaby appears to be in the beginning stages of a new album campaign. Following recent drops like “JOC IN ’06” and “INDUSTRY,” the North Carolinian star returns with another loose offering titled “THEY JUST WANT YOUR LIFE,” which sees him harmonizing about his wealth, his haters, and more:

“Never mind they jealous ways, ’cause they just want your life, and if I go to jail today, n**ga, my bond gettin’ paid tonight, I’m pullin’ up shootin’ from out the corner, stay out the b**ch, s**t, I’m payin’ my bond tonight, I’m gettin’ up out this b**ch, I done d**n near travelled the world, like, every single continent, I don’t care if a n**ga seven feet tall, put your hands on me, we got to hit, now it’s 6:54 a.m. and I’m waitin’ on the sun to rise, why the lil’ n**ga mean-mugging me, must be waitin’ on my gun to fire…”

“THEY JUST WANT YOUR LIFE” comes with a matching video that brings viewers into DaBaby‘s residence. There, he can be seen in a living room playing with his children as a framed magazine cover and music plaque hang above him on the walls.

Last year was a productive one for DaBaby beginning with BETTER THAN YOU, his joint album with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. That project peaked at No. 10 and No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Following that, the BDB frontman kept his fans fed with singles like “WIG” with Moneybagg Yo, “BONNET” with Pooh Shiesty, “SHOWING OFF HER BODY” with Davido, “TOUGH SKIN,” and “WAITRESS.” Before 2022 came to a close, DaBaby liberated Baby On Baby 2, the sequel to his 2019 breakout LP, Baby On Baby. Press play on his “THEY JUST WANT YOUR LIFE” video below.