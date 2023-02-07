Photo: Screenshot from DaBaby’s “Industry” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Today (Feb. 7), DaBaby decided to share a new song that he says was created “last night” (Feb. 6). Titled “INDUSTRY,” the hard-hitting cut is produced by Uzo Harbor and is full of the street-oriented subject matter that the North Carolinian star is known for:

“I pull up, yellow Lamborghini with the seats down, I’ma pop my s**t, I go three, John, I’ma pop my s**t, I go 5G, ain’t stuntin’ this s**t on IG, I’m ready for a n**ga to try me, I’m ready for a n**ga to want that, I tried to hide this s**t when I went No. 1, but f**k it, I’m on that, ain’t comin’ inside the b**ch without no gun, you know I’ma bun it, yeah, any n**ga that play that, yeah, look where a n**ga standin’, this exactly where a n**ga gon’ lay at…”

“INDUSTRY” is also accompanied by a short clip showing DaBaby in his recording studio. Viewers can see him vibing to the song as it blares from the speakers behind him.

Back in September of last year, the Billion Dollar Baby head honcho released Baby On Baby 2, the sequel to his 2019 breakout debut, Baby On Baby. The second installment consisted of 14 songs and a single assist from Anthony Hamilton. Prior to that, he teamed up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for a 12-song effort, BETTER THAN YOU, which peaked at No. 10 and No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Since both projects, fans have been able to enjoy some loose drops from the “Suge” rapper, including “BIG ENERGY (FREESTYLE)” and “JOC IN ’06.” He has also appeared on tracks like Anuel AA’s “Wakanda” and Trippie Redd’s “NUN.” Press play on DaBaby’s “INDUSTRY” video below.

