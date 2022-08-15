Currently, DaBaby is said to be working on his next project BABY ON BABY 2, the sequel to his 2019 debut LP Baby on Baby. Last week (Aug. 12), the North Carolinian star dropped off a new single titled “WAITRESS,” a J. Stacks-produced offering that’s full of raps about DaBaby‘s wealth, success, sexual experiences, and more:

“Yesterday, I f**ked a waitress, I came outside with my plate, she was waitin’ on me, and y’all ain’t talkin’ ’bout s**t, she be tellin’ me to smile when she ride my d**k, young n**ga goin’ wild, keep bеggin’ for a hit, he be sayin’, ‘Don’t argue, big bruh, put somе paper on it,’ n**gas worryin’ ’bout who greater, these n**gas barely be makin’ a play-in, I’m in the playoffs, I brought ya’ bae in, h**-a** niggas goin’ out like the Lakers, haters…”

A few days prior to the release of “WAITRESS,” DaBaby released another track titled “TOUGH SKIN,” another J. Stacked-backed offering that’s centered around how DaBaby deals with everyday obstacles:

“Tough skin, growin’ up in that struggle made me have tough skin, my mama and my big brother made me have tough skin, my uncles and my big cousin made me have tough skin, yeah, this that tough skin, I’m talkin’ tough skin, n**ga, I watched my mama have some tough skin, it’s why I take my problems and leave ’em tucked in, ’cause the world don’t carе nothin’ ’bout ’em, I don’t give a f**k then, yеah, this that tough skin…”

What’s notable about “TOUGH SKIN” is its matching visual, a Reel Goats-directed clip that shows a heavily scarred DaBaby tied to a cross, creating striking imagery that reflects on well-known religious themes. You can check out that video, along with the aforementioned “WAITRESS,” below.