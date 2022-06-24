Back in May, DaBaby liberated the singles “WIG” with Moneybagg Yo and “BONNET” with Pooh Shiesty, both of which drummed up speculation that a new album might be on the way. Today (June 24), he adds to the hype with “SHOWING HER BODY OFF,” a collaboration with Davido that sees production from Shizzi, Arieenati, and Uzoharbor. The track marks DaBaby‘s first official foray into the afrobeats sound, complete with rhymes centered around his experiences with women:

“Excuse me, what’s your name, girl? What that be like? You got that ring over here and play you, I see why, me? Shit, I’m still single, hoes don’t be right, plus, the ones I gave my heart to ain’t do me right, so since you taken, put a player on your friends or somethin’, so I could show her I’m the man or somethin’, show the type I shit I stand on, her boyfriend don’t really stand for nothin’, I never switch up on a fan for money…”

It’s been two years since DaBaby liberated his third studio LP BLAME IT ON BABY, which initially contained 13 songs and contributions from Quavo, Future, Roddy Ricch, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, JetsonMade, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, London On Da Track, Ashanti, and Megan Thee Stallion. The project earned DaBaby his second number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 124,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. In addition to crossing the Platinum mark, BLAME IT ON BABY received a deluxe edition with 11 additional cuts some months later. Since that album’s release, DaBaby continued his hip hop reign with My Brother’s Keeper (a heartfelt EP dedicated to his late brother Glenn Johnson), Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again, and — back in March — Better Than You with YoungBoy. Press play on “SHOWING OFF HER BODY” below.