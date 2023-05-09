On Friday (May 5), DaBaby blessed the masses with a new EP titled CALL DA FIREMAN, which contained three songs and a single feature from Offset. On Monday (May 8), the North Carolinian star liberated a visual from the aforementioned project for “Shake Sumn,” a party starter in the vein of Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” in terms of both its short song structure and high-energy subject matter.
“Yeah, call the fireman, she a hot girl, put her out, ooh, I just broke a sweat in this b**ch, get a towel, she said, ‘Nothin’ been happenin’ now, it’s a drought,’ I tell her put her a** in the air, d**k her down, go get in timeout, you a baddie, just sent me a spot with the addy, I get up and pop me a Addy, I get up and pop me a Addy, I get up and catch me a flight, the s**t took ’bout four hours, went out to Cali…”
Directed by Reel Goats, the accompanying clip for the Charlie Heat-produced offering begins with a humorous skit starring Funny Marco. Things then move to inside a warehouse, where DaBaby dons a fireman outfit and takes part in a series of synchronized dance sessions. Viewers are also able to enjoy some behind-the-scenes action following the big performance.
CALL DA FIREMAN follows the sequel to the 2019 breakthrough, Baby On Baby. Baby On Baby 2 consisted of 14 dope cuts and a notable appearance from Anthony Hamilton. In the same year, he dropped off the joint LP BETTER THAN YOU with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and a slew of loose cuts, including “WIG” with Moneybagg Yo, “BONNET” with Pooh Shiesty, “SHOWING OFF HER BODY” with Davido, “TOUGH SKIN,” and “WAITRESS.” Press play on DaBaby’s “Shake Sumn” video below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Yeat returns with latest single "Already Rich"
Joyner Lucas unveils new single "What’s That?"
Lil Yachty announces "The Field Trip Tour"
Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting
Listen to Skillibeng's latest single "Coke Part II"
Dave East and Young Chris join forces for "Naughty"
Belly drops off new visual for "Ambiance"
Trending
Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital
A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.
"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes
“Lauren definitely watched ‘Baby Boy’ before she got in that car to surprise Effie!” one Twitter user wrote about the “Power Book II: Ghost” scene.
Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration
On Wednesday (May 3), Coco Jones stepped out to support Chlöe Bailey on her “In Pieces Tour.”
Sports broadcaster Glen Kuiper's use of the N-word during live broadcast takes Twitter by storm
Glen Kuiper rolled out the N-word with a hard “er” and was dealt with on Twitter.