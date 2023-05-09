On Friday (May 5), DaBaby blessed the masses with a new EP titled CALL DA FIREMAN, which contained three songs and a single feature from Offset. On Monday (May 8), the North Carolinian star liberated a visual from the aforementioned project for “Shake Sumn,” a party starter in the vein of Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” in terms of both its short song structure and high-energy subject matter.

“Yeah, call the fireman, she a hot girl, put her out, ooh, I just broke a sweat in this b**ch, get a towel, she said, ‘Nothin’ been happenin’ now, it’s a drought,’ I tell her put her a** in the air, d**k her down, go get in timeout, you a baddie, just sent me a spot with the addy, I get up and pop me a Addy, I get up and pop me a Addy, I get up and catch me a flight, the s**t took ’bout four hours, went out to Cali…”

Directed by Reel Goats, the accompanying clip for the Charlie Heat-produced offering begins with a humorous skit starring Funny Marco. Things then move to inside a warehouse, where DaBaby dons a fireman outfit and takes part in a series of synchronized dance sessions. Viewers are also able to enjoy some behind-the-scenes action following the big performance.

CALL DA FIREMAN follows the sequel to the 2019 breakthrough, Baby On Baby. Baby On Baby 2 consisted of 14 dope cuts and a notable appearance from Anthony Hamilton. In the same year, he dropped off the joint LP BETTER THAN YOU with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and a slew of loose cuts, including “WIG” with Moneybagg Yo, “BONNET” with Pooh Shiesty, “SHOWING OFF HER BODY” with Davido, “TOUGH SKIN,” and “WAITRESS.” Press play on DaBaby’s “Shake Sumn” video below.