Photo: Screenshot from DaBaby’s “Shake Sumn” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

On Friday (May 5), DaBaby blessed the masses with a new EP titled CALL DA FIREMAN, which contained three songs and a single feature from Offset. On Monday (May 8), the North Carolinian star liberated a visual from the aforementioned project for “Shake Sumn,” a party starter in the vein of Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” in terms of both its short song structure and high-energy subject matter.

“Yeah, call the fireman, she a hot girl, put her out, ooh, I just broke a sweat in this b**ch, get a towel, she said, ‘Nothin’ been happenin’ now, it’s a drought,’ I tell her put her a** in the air, d**k her down, go get in timeout, you a baddie, just sent me a spot with the addy, I get up and pop me a Addy, I get up and pop me a Addy, I get up and catch me a flight, the s**t took ’bout four hours, went out to Cali…”

Directed by Reel Goats, the accompanying clip for the Charlie Heat-produced offering begins with a humorous skit starring Funny Marco. Things then move to inside a warehouse, where DaBaby dons a fireman outfit and takes part in a series of synchronized dance sessions. Viewers are also able to enjoy some behind-the-scenes action following the big performance.

CALL DA FIREMAN follows the sequel to the 2019 breakthrough, Baby On Baby. Baby On Baby 2 consisted of 14 dope cuts and a notable appearance from Anthony Hamilton. In the same year, he dropped off the joint LP BETTER THAN YOU with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and a slew of loose cuts, including “WIG” with Moneybagg Yo, “BONNET” with Pooh Shiesty, “SHOWING OFF HER BODY” with Davido, “TOUGH SKIN,” and “WAITRESS.” Press play on DaBaby’s “Shake Sumn” video below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nicki Minaj celebrates "Super Freaky Girl" going double platinum with her Barbz

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023

Listen to Destroy Lonely's debut album 'If Looks Could Kill'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Travis Scott gifts fan a reported $5K during Miami club appearance

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Offset and his daughters delivered royalty vibes on the carpet of 'The Little Mermaid' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023

Yeat returns with latest single "Already Rich"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Joyner Lucas unveils new single "What’s That?"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Tour Tales | Alexander Jacques knows why EarthGang performs better than your favorite rappers

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.09.2023

Lil Yachty announces "The Field Trip Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Nick Cannon

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.08.2023

Listen to Skillibeng's latest single "Coke Part II"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Dave East and Young Chris join forces for "Naughty"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Belly drops off new visual for "Ambiance"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Machine Gun Kelly delivers fiery freestyle over "Renegade" instrumental

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Limited editions of Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp A Butterfly' vinyl are now on sale for $2,500

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
DaBaby
Music Videos
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nicki Minaj celebrates "Super Freaky Girl" going double platinum with her Barbz

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023

Listen to Destroy Lonely's debut album 'If Looks Could Kill'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Travis Scott gifts fan a reported $5K during Miami club appearance

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Offset and his daughters delivered royalty vibes on the carpet of 'The Little Mermaid' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023

Yeat returns with latest single "Already Rich"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Joyner Lucas unveils new single "What’s That?"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Tour Tales | Alexander Jacques knows why EarthGang performs better than your favorite rappers

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.09.2023

Lil Yachty announces "The Field Trip Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Nick Cannon

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.08.2023

Listen to Skillibeng's latest single "Coke Part II"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Dave East and Young Chris join forces for "Naughty"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Belly drops off new visual for "Ambiance"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Machine Gun Kelly delivers fiery freestyle over "Renegade" instrumental

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Limited editions of Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp A Butterfly' vinyl are now on sale for $2,500

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023
View More

Trending
News

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes

“Lauren definitely watched ‘Baby Boy’ before she got in that car to surprise Effie!” one Twitter user wrote about the “Power Book II: Ghost” scene.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023
News

Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration

On Wednesday (May 3), Coco Jones stepped out to support Chlöe Bailey on her “In Pieces Tour.”

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023
News

Sports broadcaster Glen Kuiper's use of the N-word during live broadcast takes Twitter by storm

Glen Kuiper rolled out the N-word with a hard “er” and was dealt with on Twitter.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
View More