This week has been a productive one for DaBaby, who has been releasing videos on a daily basis. Today (Feb. 9), he adds to that with another for “THINK BOUT ME,” which is produced by Uzo Harbor. Taking on more dance-inspired vibes than previous efforts, the track sees the North Carolina star feeling unbothered about opinions from critics while remaining focused on being a provider for his family:

“I can’t control what you think ’bout me, put away your phone, let me see ID, stand on all 10, you can keep my seat, when you do it big, gotta think ‘fore you speak, I done made it the furthest way up to the top from the bottom, hit the wall then I go hard, I just got an expensive haircut yesterday from my barber, and went start dancin’ wit’ my daughter, ‘You already a millionaire, you can do what you want, I don’t give a d**n, just do good in school and do chores,’ came up, ooh, thank you Lord…”

Similar to previous clips, the visual for “THINK BOUT ME” shows DaBaby kicking it with his children in his home studio. It’s hard not to smile at his daughters as they break out their dance moves for the energetic offering.

Last year, DaBaby teamed up with Baton Rouge talent YoungBoy Never Broke Again for BETTER THAN YOU, which peaked at No. 10 and No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Following that, he kept his momentum going with loose singles like “WIG” with Moneybagg Yo, “BONNET” with Pooh Shiesty, “SHOWING OFF HER BODY” with Davido, “TOUGH SKIN,” and “WAITRESS.” Before 2023 arrived, fans were treated to Baby On Baby 2, the sequel to his 2019 LP, Baby On Baby. Press play on “THINK BOUT ME” below.