Photo: Screenshot from DaBaby’s “THINK BOUT ME” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

This week has been a productive one for DaBaby, who has been releasing videos on a daily basis. Today (Feb. 9), he adds to that with another for “THINK BOUT ME,” which is produced by Uzo Harbor. Taking on more dance-inspired vibes than previous efforts, the track sees the North Carolina star feeling unbothered about opinions from critics while remaining focused on being a provider for his family:

“I can’t control what you think ’bout me, put away your phone, let me see ID, stand on all 10, you can keep my seat, when you do it big, gotta think ‘fore you speak, I done made it the furthest way up to the top from the bottom, hit the wall then I go hard, I just got an expensive haircut yesterday from my barber, and went start dancin’ wit’ my daughter, ‘You already a millionaire, you can do what you want, I don’t give a d**n, just do good in school and do chores,’ came up, ooh, thank you Lord…”

Similar to previous clips, the visual for “THINK BOUT ME” shows DaBaby kicking it with his children in his home studio. It’s hard not to smile at his daughters as they break out their dance moves for the energetic offering.

Last year, DaBaby teamed up with Baton Rouge talent YoungBoy Never Broke Again for BETTER THAN YOU, which peaked at No. 10 and No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Following that, he kept his momentum going with loose singles like “WIG” with Moneybagg Yo, “BONNET” with Pooh Shiesty, “SHOWING OFF HER BODY” with Davido, “TOUGH SKIN,” and “WAITRESS.” Before 2023 arrived, fans were treated to Baby On Baby 2, the sequel to his 2019 LP, Baby On Baby. Press play on “THINK BOUT ME” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kali hits the club in new "3M's (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Money Musik, NAV, and SoFaygo connect on "Double Faces"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Flo Rida to use $82 million lawsuit earnings for charity

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow star in Doritos Super Bowl ad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Corio expresses his "Emotions" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

DDG drops new "Delilah's" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Studio Sessions | Anthony Cruz helped bring some of Meek Mill's most-loved records to life

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.09.2023

Check out Babyface's new single "As a matter of fact"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir announce the birth of their baby girl

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg link up for new “Ron Artest” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Scooter Braun's HYBE America acquires Quality Control in $320 million deal

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Chiiild shares new "Antidote" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
DaBaby
Music Videos
New Music
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kali hits the club in new "3M's (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Money Musik, NAV, and SoFaygo connect on "Double Faces"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Flo Rida to use $82 million lawsuit earnings for charity

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow star in Doritos Super Bowl ad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Corio expresses his "Emotions" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

DDG drops new "Delilah's" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Studio Sessions | Anthony Cruz helped bring some of Meek Mill's most-loved records to life

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.09.2023

Check out Babyface's new single "As a matter of fact"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir announce the birth of their baby girl

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg link up for new “Ron Artest” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Scooter Braun's HYBE America acquires Quality Control in $320 million deal

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Chiiild shares new "Antidote" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Social Justice

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

Benjamin Crump represented in cases for the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023
View More