Rick Ross and Meek Mill opened up about how they’ve helped each other defeat substance abuse.

During a recent interview with Apple Music’s “Rap Life Radio With Ebro Darden,” the MMG rappers spoke about their journey to sobriety. “My stomach was bent over for like a year and a half,” Meek said. “I came home, 2019, I couldn’t smoke weed or really drink liquor like that. Before 2019, I was off the lean and all that. I changed my lifestyle — well, I thought I changed. Tried to change over to the liquor every day ’cause I’m being on tour, [after-parties]. That s**t kind of ruined my stomach, so I had to sit down for a minute, let my s**t build up.”

The Philly native continued, “That was another human trial that we go through on the inside and then it’s like, ‘Yo, when you dropping?’ I’m telling my own family, ‘Yo, my stomach f**ked up. I weigh 170. I’m hit right now!’ But people wasn’t seeing it, though. People will see it or might make a joke about it, but in real life like, yo, my s**t f**ked up.”

Rick Ross then chimed in. “That being little bro, it could be something that you walk into the studio, you walk into your homie, and you see your homie not all the way on his ‘A’ game,” he added. “That’s one of the things that me and Meek most definitely had conversations about — vice versa, though.”

He continued, “Me drinking lean at a time and now, I’m taking medication two times a day because of this. And then you walk into a session, you see your little bro, ‘Aye, man, we gotta tighten up on this s**t.’ It’s a lot of different ways we can have issues, or back and forth, but we always got the money.” Check out the full conversation below.