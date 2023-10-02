Meek Mill and Drake have become pretty close since squashing their beef.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM’s “Hip Hop Nation,” the Philly rapper revealed that he and Drake have the type of relationship where they can tell each other anything. “Me and Drake [talk] to each other a lot,” Meek said. “Somebody was saying, ‘Drake’s ‘Slime You Out’ was corny.’ I texted him. I was like, ‘I don’t think ‘Slime You Out’ is corny, and I would tell you if I thought it was corny.’ I just ain’t think the song was corny… Now we got it like that, where we could like be brutal.”

He continued, “If he thinks my song corny, he could tell me that. We never was at a space like that before the beef. And now we got to a space where we can text each other and say anything… We got that honesty where we can leave it on the table, and we can walk away, and feel good about that. And we ain’t have that before the beef.”