On Monday (Nov. 13), Meek Mill paid a visit to Funkmaster Flex, where he proceeded to deliver what amounted to an explosive five-minute freestyle. As Rick Ross looked on nearby, the Philly rhymer rapped about street life, wealth and more over a series of classic instrumentals, beginning with The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Warning.”

“I come from a hood where n**gas die / you gotta keep it on you, dream chaser / I know how it feel when n**gas sleepin’ on you / PTSD from all them pills, ain’t even sleepin’ normal / my young boy come around, I feel his vibe, he got the reaper on him / and my other homie high, he got them people on him / but he know I ain’t leavin’ on him…”

Currently, Meek and Ross are heavily promoting the release of their new LP, Too Good To Be True, a 17-song body of work with additional contributions from Future, French Montana, Jeremih, Wale, The-Dream, Teyana Taylor, Fabolous and more. ATL Jacob, Cool & Dre, TM88, Murda Beatz, Hitmaka, Tay Keith and Southside are among the many beatsmiths who handled the album’s production.

On Sunday (Nov. 12), Meek took to Twitter to address the first-week sales projections for the joint effort, which Hits Daily Double reported ranges from 30,000 to 35,000 album-equivalent units sold.

“I would post if it said 350,000 [units]. I’m too nice and rich to be rapping in a controlled music environment. That’s why… dropping music on Fridays [don’t] make sense,” he tweeted. “Now, we all own our music, we getting the tech built to put people on our own musical subscriptions, and we gone let direct to consumer see if rap if doing well… The streets love this album too! I’ma use every drop of my talent now [that] I own 100 percent of my music now!”

