When tech entrepreneur Elon Musk purchased Twitter in a historic deal in 2022, the 51-year-old swooped in with a variety of major changes. One being that he would be eliminating blue checks from the platform, unless users agreed to pay $8 per month to keep the verified identifier.

The transition became effective yesterday (April 20). Since then, NBC News has confirmed major celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and even Beyoncé no longer have blue checks on their Twitter profiles. Other high profile individuals include multiple network television reporters, Bill Gates and Pope Francis. This has prompted an ongoing debate on social media regarding the topic.

Just Shatner, LeBron and King — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2023

Some have accused Musk of starting the monthly fee out of pure greed since he is already one of the wealthiest people on the planet. Others commended him for that exact reason: “Elon Musk is a businessman, a smart one. Bought Twitter for 40B dollars. Came up with an idea of people paying monthly to get/stay verified, took back every celebrity verification, meaning they either pay for it or stay without it. That’s business.” Others believe the loss of verification can lead to mass misinformation if anyone can purchase it. Recently, when Musk introduced the paid blue subscriptions, scores of verified fake profiles appeared online.

One tweet from today (April 21) claimed celebrities may be leery of the new rules because they “know that some of their fans will be misled, possibly defrauded, and that they may be defamed.” Musk responded, “We’ve started a ‘save-a-celebrity fund’ to pay their $8. We take this matter very seriously.” It wasn’t clear if the South African native was being sarcastic or not. NBC News added that Musk is paying for the verification of actor William Shatner and NBA star LeBron James — the latter of which has spoken out against the platform and its policies.

See what others are saying below.

When Twitter thinks I’m really about to pay for this blue check pic.twitter.com/PbwBb3H6Qb — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 13, 2023

So If I create a catfish account ya Cassper Nyovest and subscribe to Twitter Blue, I'll be the real Cassper Nyovest? pic.twitter.com/1HOZ04GcmD — 𝕋 𝕦 𝕞 𝕚 𝕤 𝕒 𝕟 𝕘 (@tumi_Phefo) April 21, 2023

kim kardashian also lost her blue check mark. She’s just like me fr — Molly Walsh (@MollyWaIsh) April 20, 2023

We’ve started a “save-a-celebrity fund” to pay their $8. We take this matter very seriously. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2023

Elon Musk is a businessman, a smart one. Bought twitter for 40B dollars. Came up with an idea of people paying monthly to get/stay verified, took back every celebrity verification, meaning they either pay for it or stay without it. That’s business. — Shola 👑 (@itsSh0la) April 21, 2023

Pay the $8 is trending pic.twitter.com/hChYcMUUDC — Nick Mitchell (@plfasnacht1) April 20, 2023

“Elon is a genius just pay the $8 you sheep!” pic.twitter.com/pEKg8fVpBr — Tyler (Tyler’s Version) (@tmmoser) April 21, 2023

Why did I pay the $8 ?

Because I wanted to do something for the man who saved freedom of speech in America and this was an affordable, easy way to do it. — Philip Schuyler (@FiveRights) April 21, 2023

Just lost my Twitter verification, but that's not a real problem. The real problem is the oligarchs who have too much power over the internet. And our economy. And our democracy. Remember, we have more in common with each other than we do with them — blue check or not. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 21, 2023

BREAKING: Elon Musk just stripped Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, George Soros and their Open Society of verification badges for failing to pay for Twitter Blue. The globalist elite have lost their privileges on the platform and will be another user.😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OuwmIRGe3T — 11☆11 (@FREEDOMWWGIWGA) April 21, 2023