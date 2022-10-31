As of last week, a filing with the U.S. government confirmed Elon Musk completed his $44 billion deal to takeover Twitter. Rumors of the major changes he will make have officially begun. Musk is reportedly considering charging Twitter users $20 a month or $240 a year to have their accounts verified, according to “internal correspondence” seen by The Verge.

Currently, Twitter Blue ⁠— the premium upgrade with enhanced features that users can use to customize their experience ⁠— is $4.99 a month. Some of the upgrades that come with being a Twitter Blue member are being able to undo tweets, customize their Twitter App theme, upload videos up to 10 minutes long, and more.

The new report states that Twitter is currently planning to up the price tag to $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription. Musk also has plans to revamp it into the official method that will verify users. Under the current plan, users who are already verified will reportedly have just 90 days to subscribe or they will lose their blue checkmark.

Although the Tesla executive did not directly confirm the new reports, he did tweet, “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

In related news, Twitter also started rolling out the new edit button feature earlier this month to users in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Shortly afterward, the social media platform confirmed the edit button will be available to certain users in the U.S. soon. However, the catch is that they are currently limiting access to subscribers of Twitter Blue.