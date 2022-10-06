For the last few years, Twitter users have been asking developers for a specific update — the ability to edit tweets — time and time again. Finally, the edit button has officially launched. The first sign of hope about an actual Twitter edit button arrived at the end of last month when the Twitter Blue account tweeted, “Hello, this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes.”

On Monday (Oct. 3), Twitter announced that they started rolling out the new feature to Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Today (Oct. 6), the social media platform confirmed the edit button is starting to roll out to users in the U.S. However, there’s a catch: It comes with a small price.

For now, the company is limiting access to the new edit button to only subscribers of Twitter Blue, which is its premium service with enhanced features that users can use to customize their experience. The subscription to Twitter Blue costs $4.99 per month in the U.S. Some of the features that come with being a Twitter Blue member are being able to undo tweets, customize the Twitter App theme, upload videos up to 10 minutes long, and more.

In a blog post from last month, Twitter delved into many of the specific details about the highly requested update. The edit button will let users edit tweets a few times within a 30-minute window after they’re posted. Edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label. This is to “help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said,” read the post.

As expected with any new update, the edit button is still in testing mode. Currently, Twitter is “paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with tweets.”