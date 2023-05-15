On Sunday (May 14), People unveiled a new interview with actress Garcelle Beauvais, who was asked about her friend and former co-star Jamie Foxx. “I’ve spoken to the family, and I don’t want to say much because they’re the ones to say it, but it broke my heart that this horrible rumor [about Jamie’s health] was running around,” she stated. “I immediately got the right information, [but] I just think people can’t run with stuff like that. It’s hurtful to so many people.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Foxx was hospitalized in April following what his daughter, Corinne Foxx, described as “a health complication.”

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” her message read. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

On Friday (May 12), Corinne returned to social media to respond to an erroneous story that claimed Jamie‘s loved ones were “preparing for the worst.”

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she said. “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday (May 11)! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week, too!”

People previously reached out to an unnamed source close to the artist-comedian, who revealed that medical experts have advised Jamie to work on lowering his stress levels. “He has a lot of projects going on. He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital,” the individual explained.

Jamie shared a short post thanking his supporters for the well wishes and prayers earlier this month. “Appreciate all the love! Feeling blessed,” he said via Instagram.