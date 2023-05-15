Photo: Leon Bennett/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

On Sunday (May 14), People unveiled a new interview with actress Garcelle Beauvais, who was asked about her friend and former co-star Jamie Foxx. “I’ve spoken to the family, and I don’t want to say much because they’re the ones to say it, but it broke my heart that this horrible rumor [about Jamie’s health] was running around,” she stated. “I immediately got the right information, [but] I just think people can’t run with stuff like that. It’s hurtful to so many people.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Foxx was hospitalized in April following what his daughter, Corinne Foxx, described as “a health complication.”

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” her message read. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

On Friday (May 12), Corinne returned to social media to respond to an erroneous story that claimed Jamie‘s loved ones were “preparing for the worst.”

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she said. “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday (May 11)! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week, too!”

People previously reached out to an unnamed source close to the artist-comedian, who revealed that medical experts have advised Jamie to work on lowering his stress levels. “He has a lot of projects going on. He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital,” the individual explained.

Jamie shared a short post thanking his supporters for the well wishes and prayers earlier this month. “Appreciate all the love! Feeling blessed,” he said via Instagram.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Twitter can’t get enough of Halle Bailey’s red carpet glam for 'The Little Mermaid’s' UK premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Michael Rainey Jr. has the internet in tears as he jokingly reignites his feud with Demetrius Flenory Jr.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Halle Bailey stands in the freezing cold at 3 a.m. to perform "Part of Your World" on "American Idol"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

The Weeknd says goodbye to his stage name with social media update

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Marlo Hampton

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.15.2023

Jamie and Corinne Foxx amp up their relationship at FOX with the announcement of "We Are Family" game show

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Villain vs. The Real Villain Twitter debate has users calling out TV and film faves

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Keke Palmer says it's time the #MeToo Movement catch up with perpetrators in the music industry

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

'Aladdin' actor deactivates Twitter after appearing to shade 'The Little Mermaid's' projected box office success

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son's name is confirmed in toddler’s first birthday tribute

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Keke Palmer says she sacrificed her childhood and peace of mind to become the 'Big Boss'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Usher accepts the King of R&B title, but his sights are set on much more

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Janelle Monaé unveils NSFW album cover for 'The Age of Pleasure'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023

Jamie Foxx's daughter says he's "been out of the hospital for weeks"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Garcelle Beauvais
Jamie Foxx
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Twitter can’t get enough of Halle Bailey’s red carpet glam for 'The Little Mermaid’s' UK premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Michael Rainey Jr. has the internet in tears as he jokingly reignites his feud with Demetrius Flenory Jr.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Halle Bailey stands in the freezing cold at 3 a.m. to perform "Part of Your World" on "American Idol"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

The Weeknd says goodbye to his stage name with social media update

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Marlo Hampton

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.15.2023

Jamie and Corinne Foxx amp up their relationship at FOX with the announcement of "We Are Family" game show

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Villain vs. The Real Villain Twitter debate has users calling out TV and film faves

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Keke Palmer says it's time the #MeToo Movement catch up with perpetrators in the music industry

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

'Aladdin' actor deactivates Twitter after appearing to shade 'The Little Mermaid's' projected box office success

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son's name is confirmed in toddler’s first birthday tribute

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Keke Palmer says she sacrificed her childhood and peace of mind to become the 'Big Boss'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Usher accepts the King of R&B title, but his sights are set on much more

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Janelle Monaé unveils NSFW album cover for 'The Age of Pleasure'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023

Jamie Foxx's daughter says he's "been out of the hospital for weeks"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023
View More

Trending
News

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
Social Justice

White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City

“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
News

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

Sasha follows in her sister Malia’s footsteps, who graduated from college in 2021.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
News

Janelle Monaé unveils NSFW album cover for 'The Age of Pleasure'

‘The Age of Pleasure’ arrives June 9.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
View More