Gun violence has infiltrated every aspect of American life from schools and grocery stores to hospitals and churches. One employee at VCU Medical Center North Hospital in Richmond, Virginia is dead after being shot and killed not by a random gunman, but by a coworker.

The incident took place in the early morning hours today (May 10). Police were called to the Virginia Commonwealth University medical facility after a dispute between two people who worked at the hospital turned deadly. According to a statement from VCU, a fight broke out between 25-year-old Ty’Quan White and 24-year-old Christopher Boisseau in a stairwell. It escalated quickly and “resulted in one of the individuals shooting the other.” Boisseau pulled the trigger on White, who died after receiving treatment for his injuries. The shooter has been charged with maliciously shooting within a building and additional charges in the case are pending.

Marlon Levy, the CEO of VCU Health, shared his sadness about the loss of life in the statement. “This was a terrible incident that has shaken us all,” he mourned. “We are so incredibly thankful and grateful for the joint police response and the brave actions of our own team members and first responders. Our first responders and team members demonstrated the best of what VCU Health stands for.”

Levy went on to describe how police and security arrived within two minutes of the shooting, as well as how they acted in the immediate aftermath to try to save White from dying. “Our team members and first responders — rushing into a dangerous situation — valiantly worked to save our team member’s life before he died.”

He ended his message with a note of solidarity: “Please be assured that the safety of our team members is our absolute priority and that we are committed to taking care of each other.”