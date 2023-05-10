Photo: Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

R&B and pop fans are showering Victoria Monét with love after the release of her new single “Party Girls.”

Today (May 10), the 34-year-old singer and songwriter dropped the track with Buju Banton and its accompanying music video. In the visuals, the Atlanta native showcased her soulful voice and dance moves. After the song’s release, Monét took to social media to show gratitude to everyone who worked on the project.

“It’s out!!!” she captioned her Twitter post. “Shout out to the incredible team of creatives that made this song and video come alive!!! Whewwww, I can’t thank you enough, and I’m so excited to be sharing our creation today.”

Once Twitter got its hands on the song and video, users quickly shared their opinions. “Why isn’t Victoria Monét a global superstar already? I’m so mad!” one person tweeted.

Another handle wrote, “Victoria Monét is killing it. [She’s] been killing it before RCA. But now yesterday’s price is not today’s price! Love it!”

Many Monét fans acknowledged her musical versatility and ability to make hits. “Victoria Monét [is] dipping her toes into the reggae scene and doing so flawlessly… she did it for me,” a third user tweeted.

“I’m calling this early, but this new Victoria Monét record might be a contender for song of the summer,” another fan wrote.

The talented songstress’ most recent body of work came in 2020. That year, she released JAGUARa nine-track project. But outside of writing music for herself, Monét’s songwriting has been behind several chart-topping hits. According to Spotify, she has written for many artists, including Selena Gomez, Chlöe x Halle, Chris Brown, Fifth Harmony, and Ariana Grande. The 29-year-old singer’s “7 rings” is Monét’s highest-streaming writing credit. See how other fans of Monét’s reacted to hearing and watching “Party Girls” on Twitter below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gail Bean had to repeatedly switch between her "Snowfall" and "P-Valley" characters

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.10.2023

BeyHive freaks out as they deem "Renaissance World Tour" a farewell tour

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Marshmello recruits Brent Faiyaz for "Fell In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" arrival has the BeyHive buzzing on Twitter

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince with purple signs

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.09.2023

John Boyega says upcoming film with Jamie Foxx is "a new vibe entirely"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023

Halle Bailey honors the foundation Brandy and Anika Rose laid at 'The Little Mermaid' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023

The Weeknd says he's ready to take one last hurrah under his beloved stage name

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Ginuwine takes a tumble at Lovers & Friends, Twitter catches him

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Muni Long and Usher tease fans with unreleased “Hrs & Hrs” mix and Twitter says release it

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Robin Thicke performed "Lost Without U" for Pharrell and was signed to Star Trak the next day

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.06.2023

Prince estate to reveal unreleased music at annual Paisley Park celebration

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023

Twitter says happy birthday as Chris Brown celebrates 34 years around the sun

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Pop
R&B
Victoria Monét

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gail Bean had to repeatedly switch between her "Snowfall" and "P-Valley" characters

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.10.2023

BeyHive freaks out as they deem "Renaissance World Tour" a farewell tour

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Marshmello recruits Brent Faiyaz for "Fell In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" arrival has the BeyHive buzzing on Twitter

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince with purple signs

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.09.2023

John Boyega says upcoming film with Jamie Foxx is "a new vibe entirely"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023

Halle Bailey honors the foundation Brandy and Anika Rose laid at 'The Little Mermaid' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023

The Weeknd says he's ready to take one last hurrah under his beloved stage name

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Ginuwine takes a tumble at Lovers & Friends, Twitter catches him

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Muni Long and Usher tease fans with unreleased “Hrs & Hrs” mix and Twitter says release it

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Robin Thicke performed "Lost Without U" for Pharrell and was signed to Star Trak the next day

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.06.2023

Prince estate to reveal unreleased music at annual Paisley Park celebration

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023

Twitter says happy birthday as Chris Brown celebrates 34 years around the sun

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023
View More

Trending
News

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes

“Lauren definitely watched ‘Baby Boy’ before she got in that car to surprise Effie!” one Twitter user wrote about the “Power Book II: Ghost” scene.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023
News

Sports broadcaster Glen Kuiper's use of the N-word during live broadcast takes Twitter by storm

Glen Kuiper rolled out the N-word with a hard “er” and was dealt with on Twitter.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023
View More