R&B and pop fans are showering Victoria Monét with love after the release of her new single “Party Girls.”

Today (May 10), the 34-year-old singer and songwriter dropped the track with Buju Banton and its accompanying music video. In the visuals, the Atlanta native showcased her soulful voice and dance moves. After the song’s release, Monét took to social media to show gratitude to everyone who worked on the project.

“It’s out!!!” she captioned her Twitter post. “Shout out to the incredible team of creatives that made this song and video come alive!!! Whewwww, I can’t thank you enough, and I’m so excited to be sharing our creation today.”

ITS OUT!!! 🥹🥵 link in bio Shout out to the INCREDIBLE team of creatives that made this song and video come alive!!! Whewwww I can’t thank you enough and I’m sooo excited to be sharing our creation today 🤎🙌🏾🎉 #PartyGirls pic.twitter.com/x70L3SKqBU — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) May 10, 2023

Once Twitter got its hands on the song and video, users quickly shared their opinions. “Why isn’t Victoria Monét a global superstar already? I’m so mad!” one person tweeted.

Why isn’t Victoria Monét a GLOBAL SUPERSTAR already? I’m so mad! @VictoriaMonet pic.twitter.com/P32NPQzCLu — #DC4 | 𝕹𝖊𝖊𝖉 𝖙𝖔 𝖐𝖓𝖔𝖜 🪐 (@faiyazsznn) May 10, 2023

Another handle wrote, “Victoria Monét is killing it. [She’s] been killing it before RCA. But now yesterday’s price is not today’s price! Love it!”

Victoria Monét is killing it. Been killing it before RCA but now yesterdays price is not todays price! Love it! — blk fem aaron sorkin supports the wga (@uhdresejwrites) May 10, 2023

Many Monét fans acknowledged her musical versatility and ability to make hits. “Victoria Monét [is] dipping her toes into the reggae scene and doing so flawlessly… she did it for me,” a third user tweeted.

victoria monet dipping her toes into the reggae scene and doing so flawlessly… she did it for ME 🇬🇾🇯🇲🙋🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lD26fLL2Ct — justin (@juxtin__) May 10, 2023

“I’m calling this early, but this new Victoria Monét record might be a contender for song of the summer,” another fan wrote.

im calling this early but this new Victoria Monet record might be a contender for song or the summer. — THE MOTIONS OUT NOW! (@langstonbleu) May 8, 2023

The talented songstress’ most recent body of work came in 2020. That year, she released JAGUAR, a nine-track project. But outside of writing music for herself, Monét’s songwriting has been behind several chart-topping hits. According to Spotify, she has written for many artists, including Selena Gomez, Chlöe x Halle, Chris Brown, Fifth Harmony, and Ariana Grande. The 29-year-old singer’s “7 rings” is Monét’s highest-streaming writing credit. See how other fans of Monét’s reacted to hearing and watching “Party Girls” on Twitter below:

Victoria Monet makes amazing music and her performances/visuals just bring her songs to life even more. — AD. (@AhmadDavisPR) May 10, 2023

wrapped up my victoria monèt reaction. the girl don't miss and it's ridiculous atp pic.twitter.com/apqtSrqomk — isaac (@isaacdusk) May 10, 2023

Put some mf respect in Victoria Monét’s name!!! I’m telling y’all, it’s HER year! — Prince 👑 (@princemar_) May 10, 2023

Victoria Monet can do no wrong in my eyes…THAT IS A VERY GOOD WOMAN🫡💕 pic.twitter.com/Vgh39G1tN1 — Megan (@itsmeheauxxx) May 10, 2023