It’s an R&B lover’s dream come true today (March 24) thanks to Victoria Monét’s latest single, “Smoke.” The freshly released offering taps in with none other than Lucky Daye to create an effortlessly smooth tune. The record is produced by legendary hitmaker D’Mile and invites listeners in to sit back and relax to the sounds of the strings meshing with the angelic vocals:

“Little fireworks that light up for me, in my finger tips, I burn my worries/ Do it somethin’ like that eight track shorty, keep it in rotation, it’s a celebration every time we smoke, smoke/ Do it somethin’ like that eight track shorty, keep it in rotation, it’s a celebration every time/ You don’t even gotta ask, you know I got some, pre-rolls in the back, who should I shotgun? To the left or the right, ‘long as it rotate/ It’s a bisexual blunt, it can go both ways, yeah”

Monét’s last full-length offering was 2020’s JAGUAR, a nine-track project that boasted fan-favorites like “Touch Me,” “Ass Like That,” and “Experience” featuring Khalid and SG Lewis. When she’s not shining in front of the mic, her pen is still busy working. Monét is responsible for many chart-topping hits, penning songs for artists like Chloe x Halle and Selena Gomez.

Back in January, Daye unveiled the official deluxe version of his Candydrip album. The original body of work, which was also produced by longtime collaborator D’Mile, debuted back in March 2022 and included features from Smino, Lil Durk, and Chiiild across 17 tracks. In related news, the “Karma” singer was also nominated for Best R&B Album thanks to Candydrip and Best R&B Performance for “Over” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Be sure to press play on “Smoke” by Victoria Monét featuring Lucky Daye down below.