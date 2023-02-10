Photo: Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Last month, Lucky Daye unveiled the official deluxe version of his Candydrip album. The original body of work, which was produced by longtime collaborator and legendary hitmaker D’Mile, debuted back in March and included features from Smino, Lil Durk, and Chiiild across 17 tracks.

Today (Feb. 10), the R&B savant returns with his brand new single, “Careful.” The track is featured on the official soundtrack for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which also is making its debut today. On the song, he croons about the enticing feeling of pursuing someone:

“Carried away, how you gon’ light my fire and can’t contain it?/ Why you wanna tease my mind with all this danger? If I take the wheel, I’ll drive you crazy, you know/ You gon’ f**k around and break the dirty dog off a leash (Dog off a leash)/ You gon’ f**k around and see the s**t you ain’t never dreamed (Nin’t never dreamed)/ F**k around and bring a n***a back to the old me (Old me) take it off (Take it off), now you curious (Curious)/ You wanna see (You wanna see)”

This past weekend, Daye was nominated for Best R&B Album thanks to Candydrip and Best R&B Performance for “Over” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. He was also recognized for his writing credits on Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE and Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), bringing him to a total of five nods.

The aforementioned Candydrip project followed Daye‘s 2019 debut LP, Painted, which housed his breakout hits like “Roll Some Mo” and “Karma.” The following year also saw a deluxe edition that added six songs and additional guest features from Chronixx, MediSun, Victoria Monét, and Babyface.

Be sure to press play on Lucky Daye’s brand new “Careful” single down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lucky Daye
New Music
R&B
Singles

