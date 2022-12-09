Today (Dec. 9), Lucky Daye returns to unveil the official deluxe version of his Candydrip album. The original body of work, which was produced by longtime collaborator and legendary hitmaker D’Mile, debuted back in March and included features from Smino, Lil Durk, and Chiiild across 17 tracks. The new edition adds on four songs, including the previously released “F**kin’ Sound,” a sensual offering centered around expressing deep affection:

“You ain’t even gotta pour it, I don’t even need to roll it/ You been actin’ all innocent, got me sittin’ all up in my feelings/ Really, is you for me? Is you with me? Wonder how long you be with it now, I don’t even gotta know it, uh/ ‘Cause, baby, you ain’t even notice, yeah (Yeah), only tryna focus over love/ Lookin’ empty, don’t judge me, holdin’ on to some things, sayin’ go get the bag lately/ I don’t care ’bout who’s around, I just wanna lay you down”

In a recent interview, the “Late Night” singer shared a bit about what he hopes people will gain from the album. “I wanted this to be about taste,” he said. “Some people love the things that somebody else hates. You might get super-sweet, or you might get super-savory [sounds]. I’m just shooting for a new creative angle to approach music.”

Daye is also currently up for Best R&B Album thanks to Candydrip and Best R&B Performance for “Over” at this year’s Grammy Awards. He was also recognized for his writing credits on Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE and Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), bringing him to a total of five nominations.

Candydrip followed Daye‘s 2019 debut LP, Painted, which housed his breakout hits like “Roll Some Mo” and “Karma.” The following year also saw a deluxe edition that added six songs and additional features from Chronixx, MediSun, Victoria Monét, and Babyface.

Be sure to press play on Lucky Daye’s brand new Candydrip (Deluxe) album down below.