Last month, Lucky Daye released his highly-anticipated new album Candydrip. Produced by longtime collaborator D’Mile, Candydrip explores Daye’s redefinition of modern R&B through a conceptual Sci-Fi world, shaped by the inspiration of Afrofuturism. The 17-track body of work signals a new era for Lucky, and he grabbed a few assists from peers like Smino, Lil Durk, and Chiiild for the ride.

Candydrip continues the sensory experience that Lucky Daye first introduced with Painted, only this time, it’s taste over sight. “Candydrip focuses mostly on flavors,” he explains. “The idea of flavors versus Painted, which was about colors. These are a bunch of different flavors of songs, giving you ear candy in different ways.” Preceding the full album release, fans were already able to enjoy singles like “Over” and “NWA” featuring Lil Durk. Today (April 20), Daye shares the official visual for the latter track, and the new clip further serves to play on people’s senses as a series of artistic scenes flash across the screen along with his lyrics:

NWA, Black, white, like zebras, lights all in my face, got more where that come from? I got somethin’ to say, put down your powers, say that shit to my face, I got packs, I got packs, I’m dreamin’, tell my car I don’t see no evil, where we goin’?

Candydrip follows Lucky Daye‘s 2019 debut LP Painted, which boasted 13 tracks and, as it looks to be on the forthcoming effort, production mainly handled by D’Mile. The following year also saw a deluxe edition of Painted that added on six songs and additional features from Chronixx, MediSun, Victoria Monét, and Babyface. Last February, Daye did keep his momentum going with Table For Two, a conceptual, Valentine’s Day-ready EP with collaborations alongside YEBBA, Tiana Major9, Mahalia, Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, and Joyce Wrice.

Be sure to press play on “NWA” by Lucky Daye featuring Lil Durk down below.