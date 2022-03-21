At the tail end of March, Price presented F.O.E.S. and he shared two singles to hold supporters over until then. First came “Amistad” and then the Bas and Wyclef Jean-assisted “Selfish” came following suit. He then closed out his year strong by presenting “Curtis,” his latest single and new collaboration with Big K.R.I.T.

Behind the scenes, Price co-wrote and produced for names like Wyclef Jean, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, Brandy, Kanye West, Hit-Boy, Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross, T.I., and many more. In 2020, he stepped back into the spotlight solo with CLRD project back in October. The eight-track project included features from names like Candice Boyd, Kota the Friend, and even a whole interlude dedicated to G Perico.