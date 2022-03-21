By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2022

Over the weekend, Price has officially unveiled his brand new project, The Price EP. The new solid body of work is seven-track project featuring Wale, Big Krit, Wyclef Jean, and Elhae with an all-star roster of multi-Grammy award winning producers like Hazebanga, DJ Camper, and Rance 1500 working behind the boards. To help him ring in the new project, he paired the release with the official music video for “Problems” featuring Wale. Fans were already able to enjoy the visual for the Elhae-assisted “Without You” from the project at the top of the month.

At the tail end of March, Price presented F.O.E.S. and he shared two singles to hold supporters over until then. First came “Amistad” and then the Bas and Wyclef Jean-assisted “Selfish” came following suit. He then closed out his year strong by presenting “Curtis,” his latest single and new collaboration with Big K.R.I.T.

Behind the scenes, Price co-wrote and produced for names like Wyclef Jean, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, Brandy, Kanye West, Hit-Boy, Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross, T.I., and many more. In 2020, he stepped back into the spotlight solo with CLRD project back in October. The eight-track project included features from names like Candice Boyd, Kota the Friend, and even a whole interlude dedicated to G Perico.

Be sure to tune into Price’s brand new EP The Price EP down below. You can also view the aforementioned music video for “Problems” featuring Wale down below.

