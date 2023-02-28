Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images, and Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images
By Legendary Lade
  /  02.28.2023

The 54th NAACP Image Awards took place on Saturday, Feb. 25 and this year’s ceremony was bigger than ever. The best in the entertainment business came out to honor outstanding representation and achievements of people of color in movies, television, music, literature, sports and more during the year of 2022. Here’s my best dressed attendees! 

1. Zendaya 

Zendaya stunned in two archive looks, but her Versace S/S 2002 couture dress set the tone of high glamour for the night. She complemented her look with jewelry by Bulgari and ’90s-inspired supermodel hair and makeup.

2. Dwyane Wade

President’s Award honoree Dwyane Wade was one-half of the night’s best dressed couple in Versace.

3. Gabrielle Union 

President’s Award honoree Gabrielle Union shined in an archive Gianni Versace gown from his 1989 collection.

4. Damson Idris

“Snowfall” star Damson Idris hit the yellow carpet solo in a dark brown and black Prada tux adorned with a diamond brooch.

5. Queen Latifah

Host Queen Latifah had multiple wardrobe changes, but this burgundy ruffled Tony Ward Couture gown was my favorite.

6. Kofi Siriboe 

Kofi Siriboe in a burgundy suit jacket with black underpinnings and a burgundy Rolex to match.

7. Shannon Thornton 

“P Valley” actress Shannon Thornton in a lavender chiffon Tony Ward Couture gown with cutouts and a high leg slit.

8. Method Man 

Best Supporting Actor winner Method Man kept it calm and semi-casual in a blush pink suit with white Alexander McQueen sneakers.

9. Janelle Monáe

Lady in red! Janelle Monáe in custom Cong Tri.

10. Benjamin Crump 

Powerhouse social justice attorney Benjamin Crump in a three-piece suit with an adorned lapel.

11. Issa Rae

Issa Rae in custom lavender AKNVAS.

12. Jabari Banks 

“Bel-Air” star Jabari Banks repping young Hollywood in a Wales Bonner suit. He accented his look with gold jewelry and python boots by Sunni Sunni.

13. Serena Williams

Serena Williams in a custom Brandon Blackwood gown.

14. Caleb McLaughlin 

Caleb McLaughlin in Dior.

15. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross hit the carpet in a chic Brandon Maxwell look with one statement earring and starburst crystal bracelets.

16. Marcus Scribner

“Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner in a Mr. Saturday F/W 2022 painted suit.

17. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett in a white Greta Constantine jumpsuit with satin puff sleeves.

18. Amin Joseph

Amin Joseph in a hand-stoned Grayscale suit.

19. Viola Davis 

The Woman King and EGOT winner Viola Davis in custom Dior with De Beers jewelry.

20. Chris Perfetti 

“Abbott Elementary” star Chris Perfetti in a black suit with unique headwear.

21. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin in Christian Siriano.

22. Miles Brown

Miles Brown in a classic tuxedo and bow tie.

23. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph in an off-the-shoulder Kente gown by PISTIS Ghana.

24. The cast of The Best Man 

Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, and Terrence Howard looking sharp onstage during the ceremony.

25. Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi in a Giambattista Valli haute couture dress.

26. Shalom C. Obiago

“BMF” actor Shalom C. Obiago hit the carpet in a sleek Amiri look.

27. Quinta Bronson

“Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Bronson sparkles in custom Dundas.

Damson Idris reveals awkward Rihanna encounter: "I was like, 'This is my moment'"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards promo clip features SZA and Quinta Brunson

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Amber Riley

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.28.2023

Viola Davis congratulates fellow actors after SAG Awards, NAACP Image Awards weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

"Abbott Elementary" wins SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Brittney Griner makes surprise appearance at 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Michael B. Jordan playfully confronts reporter over ”corny” remark, Twitter can’t stop laughing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Angela Bassett's fans are convinced Ariana DeBose will present her with an Oscar: "She did the thing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Kash Doll says starring on "BMF" is a full circle moment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Gabrielle Union reveals the moment that broke her at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Diplo says he did not shade Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' win at the Grammys

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Donald Glover and Janine Nabers share trailer for Beyhive-inspired "Swarm" series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

LL Cool J finally reveals story behind "Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag Getting Crushed By Buildings"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Halle Bailey discusses importance of representation ahead of 'The Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Rodney Barnes is using his storytelling gift to keep the Black community connected

By Shanique Yates
  /  02.24.2023
