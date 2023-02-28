The 54th NAACP Image Awards took place on Saturday, Feb. 25 and this year’s ceremony was bigger than ever. The best in the entertainment business came out to honor outstanding representation and achievements of people of color in movies, television, music, literature, sports and more during the year of 2022. Here’s my best dressed attendees!
1. Zendaya
Zendaya stunned in two archive looks, but her Versace S/S 2002 couture dress set the tone of high glamour for the night. She complemented her look with jewelry by Bulgari and ’90s-inspired supermodel hair and makeup.
2. Dwyane Wade
President’s Award honoree Dwyane Wade was one-half of the night’s best dressed couple in Versace.
3. Gabrielle Union
President’s Award honoree Gabrielle Union shined in an archive Gianni Versace gown from his 1989 collection.
4. Damson Idris
“Snowfall” star Damson Idris hit the yellow carpet solo in a dark brown and black Prada tux adorned with a diamond brooch.
5. Queen Latifah
Host Queen Latifah had multiple wardrobe changes, but this burgundy ruffled Tony Ward Couture gown was my favorite.
6. Kofi Siriboe
Kofi Siriboe in a burgundy suit jacket with black underpinnings and a burgundy Rolex to match.
7. Shannon Thornton
“P Valley” actress Shannon Thornton in a lavender chiffon Tony Ward Couture gown with cutouts and a high leg slit.
8. Method Man
Best Supporting Actor winner Method Man kept it calm and semi-casual in a blush pink suit with white Alexander McQueen sneakers.
9. Janelle Monáe
Lady in red! Janelle Monáe in custom Cong Tri.
10. Benjamin Crump
Powerhouse social justice attorney Benjamin Crump in a three-piece suit with an adorned lapel.
11. Issa Rae
Issa Rae in custom lavender AKNVAS.
12. Jabari Banks
“Bel-Air” star Jabari Banks repping young Hollywood in a Wales Bonner suit. He accented his look with gold jewelry and python boots by Sunni Sunni.
13. Serena Williams
Serena Williams in a custom Brandon Blackwood gown.
14. Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin in Dior.
15. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross hit the carpet in a chic Brandon Maxwell look with one statement earring and starburst crystal bracelets.
16. Marcus Scribner
“Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner in a Mr. Saturday F/W 2022 painted suit.
17. Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett in a white Greta Constantine jumpsuit with satin puff sleeves.
18. Amin Joseph
Amin Joseph in a hand-stoned Grayscale suit.
19. Viola Davis
The Woman King and EGOT winner Viola Davis in custom Dior with De Beers jewelry.
20. Chris Perfetti
“Abbott Elementary” star Chris Perfetti in a black suit with unique headwear.
21. Marsai Martin
Marsai Martin in Christian Siriano.
22. Miles Brown
Miles Brown in a classic tuxedo and bow tie.
23. Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph in an off-the-shoulder Kente gown by PISTIS Ghana.
24. The cast of The Best Man
Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, and Terrence Howard looking sharp onstage during the ceremony.
25. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi in a Giambattista Valli haute couture dress.
26. Shalom C. Obiago
“BMF” actor Shalom C. Obiago hit the carpet in a sleek Amiri look.
27. Quinta Bronson
“Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Bronson sparkles in custom Dundas.