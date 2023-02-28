Zendaya stunned in two archive looks, but her Versace S/S 2002 couture dress set the tone of high glamour for the night. She complemented her look with jewelry by Bulgari and ’90s-inspired supermodel hair and makeup.

2. Dwyane Wade

President’s Award honoree Dwyane Wade was one-half of the night’s best dressed couple in Versace.

3. Gabrielle Union

President’s Award honoree Gabrielle Union shined in an archive Gianni Versace gown from his 1989 collection.

4. Damson Idris

“Snowfall” star Damson Idris hit the yellow carpet solo in a dark brown and black Prada tux adorned with a diamond brooch.

5. Queen Latifah

Host Queen Latifah had multiple wardrobe changes, but this burgundy ruffled Tony Ward Couture gown was my favorite.

6. Kofi Siriboe

Kofi Siriboe in a burgundy suit jacket with black underpinnings and a burgundy Rolex to match.

7. Shannon Thornton

“P Valley” actress Shannon Thornton in a lavender chiffon Tony Ward Couture gown with cutouts and a high leg slit.

8. Method Man

Best Supporting Actor winner Method Man kept it calm and semi-casual in a blush pink suit with white Alexander McQueen sneakers.

9. Janelle Monáe

Lady in red! Janelle Monáe in custom Cong Tri.

10. Benjamin Crump

Powerhouse social justice attorney Benjamin Crump in a three-piece suit with an adorned lapel.