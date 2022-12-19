Method Man took a trip down memory lane to reflect on what life was like on set while filming the 2001 comedy How High.

The film, which stars both the legendary entertainer and Redman, will celebrate its 21st anniversary on Dec. 21. It follows the lives of two stoners who encounter the ghost of their dead friend after smoking his ashes. In a recent interview, when asked if real weed was smoked on set, Method Man revealed that, at one point during the filming of the movie, the pair were forced to take a hiatus from smoking in order to maintain their focus.

“They [were] like, ‘You guys are so spot-on in the morning, but after lunch, you come back… something’s different,” Method Man recalled during an appearance on Maino’s “Kitchen Talk” podcast. “The producer, Stacey Sher, I remember she pulled me to the side and she was like, ‘You know after this I’m gonna still be a producer, my face isn’t on the screen, but I’ll get my credit. That’s your face on the screen. How do you wanna be seen?’” He also admitted that was the only time he quit cannabis use.

Today, Method Man joins fellow emcees like Ice Cube and Queen Latifah who have managed to have successful careers as both recording artists and actors. As previously reported by REVOLT, the “Power Book II: Ghost” actor secured an NAACP award for his portrayal of Davis MacLean in the Starz show. Both he and Mary J. Blige were recognized with the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series honor for their respective roles in the 50 Cent-led production.

“It’s no feeling like this in the world to be doing something for so long and to still reap the benefits of your work. I won a Grammy in ‘95 with Mary J. Blige for music,” said Method Man at the time. “And then, I won an NAACP Award with Mary J. Blige for acting. It gets no better than that.”

Watch Method Man’s full interview below.