Method Man is among the rappers who have managed to be successful as both an actor and musician. Now, he’s revealing why he believes it isn’t that hard for emcees to make the transition from the recording studio to the big screen.

“I think a lot of rappers are great liars,” he said during a recent appearance on “Sherri” last Friday, Nov. 4. “I’ll just keep it a buck, a lot of them are great liars and I think that translates on screen. Honestly, it’s more of being able to stand in front of 15,000 people or 1,500 people and command their attention.” From Soul Plane to How High, to his current standout role in fellow rapper 50 Cent’s “Power” universe as attorney Davis MacLean, Method Man is quite the household staple as an entertainer.

Furthermore, he even tied in how the theater has long captivated audiences. “Even, like, when people do plays. We know that the scenery isn’t moving and we know that they’re not on an actual moving train, but we’re so intrigued by the actors and the process that’s going on in front of us that we allow ourselves to fall deeper into our imaginations,” Method Man added.

Check out Sherri Shepherd’s post about interviewing the “C.R.E.A.M” lyricist below.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Method Man had the opportunity to work alongside his friend and fellow emcee Redman who portrayed his older brother in “Power Book II: Ghost.” The Wu-Tang Clan rapper previously explained how working together on screen was much like how they collaborate when in the studio.

“It’s all the same, except we’re in a controlled environment,” Method Man recalled at the time. “Redman is a consummate professional like myself. If anything, I owe him a lot because he actually showed me how to perform correctly on stage, whether people remember or not. He had been in the game two years prior than what I had been. So, when you put us on screen that resonates. We have chemistry.” Earlier this year, both Method Man and his co-star, another renowned musician the world knows as Mary J. Blige, snagged NAACP Image Awards for their respective performances in the STARZ series.