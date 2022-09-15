Congratulations are in order for Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole. Yesterday (Sept. 14), the pair welcomed Cannon’s ninth child, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. Both parents shared sweet messages on social media announcing the baby girl’s arrival.

Cannon posted a detailed message to Instagram vowing to love and protect his new bundle of joy. “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON. Once again today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities,” he began.

Next, he shared that he only wishes to receive positive energy at this time. “In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension,” Cannon wrote.

The entertainer added that while he is used to criticism for his choices in life, he hopes that others will respect Cole during their journey. Cannon continued, “​​As we all know, I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book, but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children.”

In his lengthy heartfelt post, Cannon thanked Cole for being a beautiful person inside and out. “@MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and non-confrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure-hearted,” he said.

Cole opted for simplicity in her announcement. “Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. 9-14-22,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo of the trio right after the delivery. Onyx is Cannon’s ninth child. Cannon’s role as a father began in 2011 with the birth of twins Monroe and Moroccan who he shares with legendary songstress Mariah Carey. Since then, he has welcomed Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell (who is currently expecting another child with Cannon).

He has another set of twins named Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa; she is currently expecting again as well. He recently had a son named Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi. In December 2021, his child Zen with Alyssa Scott died from brain cancer at just 5 months old.