Today (Aug. 30), the second episode of Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast “Archetypes” aired with Mariah Carey as the guest. While speaking about what the term “diva” meant to each of them, Markle was surprised to learn that Carey believed the Duchess of Sussex gives “us diva moments sometimes.”

The conversation’s topic was “The Duality of Diva,” and the ladies spoke about the word’s negative connotations as well as their biracial backgrounds. As the two discussed the term “diva,” Markle said, “I think that’s really important for people to remember that there might be this persona. And yes, the diva thing we can play into. I mean, it’s not something I connect to. But for you it’s been a huge part of your … ”

Before Markle could finish her thought, Carey interjected. “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” the award-winning singer said. The 41-year-old former actress responded, “I do? What kind of diva moments do I give you?” Markle was quick to let Carey know that their views of the word were completely different. The “Always Be My Baby” singer attributed the term to things like “gorgeous ensembles” and said, “I don’t care. I’m like, ‘When I can, I’m going to give you diva.’”

“She meant diva as a compliment. But I heard it as a dig,” the former “Suits” actress revealed. During their conversation, the pair also discussed what it was like growing up biracial. “I didn’t fit in. You know, it would be more of the Black area of town or then you could be where my mom chose to live, were the more, the white neighborhoods. And I didn’t fit in anywhere at all,” Carey said. Markle revealed that she had similar experiences.

Markle shared that growing up and watching Carey on television was “formative” in her youth. She noted that after feeling like an outsider, “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Someone kind of looks like me.’” Markle added that because she and Carey are biracial and of a lighter complexion, “You’re not treated as a Black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between.”

The Duchess of Sussex shared that she’d never focused more on her race than when she began dating Prince Harry. “I mean, if there’s any time in my life that it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman,” she said. “Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted.”

Serena Williams was the guest for the podcast’s debut episode. Next week it will be Mindy Kaling.