Over the weekend, Princess Nokia returned with her brand new single, “Diva.” The concept for the ethereal new video was by Nokia and brought to life by director Robot MoonJuice. The new clip takes place in nature with gorgeous scenes of the NYC artist enjoying her day in the woods, cooling off in a lake, and picking some fresh fruit. In the song, Princess Nokia name drops some of her favorite divas to pay homage to their influence:

I feel like Beyoncé, I feel like Shakira, Lemonade, I’m juicy, hips don’t lie, Selena/ Britney, Christina, rest in peace Aaliyah, I feel like a goddess, I feel like a diva/ I’m a popstar, rockstar, bad bitch, go on, call me savage/ I’m a top dawg, win ’em all, call the shots, on God, do damage (Yeah)

Iconic, iconic, I got it, I flaunt it, yeah, that’s me, Billboard, I’m charting, top dollar, song credit, it’s Destiny/ Yo, how the hell I get on? I was feeling like queen takin’ hits from a bong/ I done went from underground, go ahead of us all/ Now I’m on the mainstream doing radio songs and I look to all that queens that inspire me

Nokia’s last project was 2020’s Everything is Beautiful, which includes 12 tracks and boasts appearances from names like Onyx Collective, OSHUN, and Terrace Martin. In 2021, she also released some loose tracks for fans to enjoy like “It’s Not My Fault,” “Boys Are From Mars” featuring Baby Tate, and “No Effort.”

In regards to what she’s been up to outside of music, Princess Nokia also recently designed her own custom “COTTAGE CORE” and “ENZYME” Vans in honor of the Vans Custom Culture program to support high school art education.

Be sure to press play on Princess Nokia’s brand new music video for “Diva” down below.