Princess Nokia is ready for a new chapter. After being relatively quiet on the music front within the last two years, the NYC-bred artist is walking into a new beginning. “New era. New music. Same me,” she types. To kick things off, she presented her latest single “No Effort.” The new offering comes paired with a love letter to NYC in the form of a music video. On the track, she rides some production courtesy of Mike Sabath as she spits her bars about how she can effortlessly rock her look:

Excuse me, you whack-ass bitches, I need y’all to know, it’s no competition, bitch/ You could never, bitch, you see me? And you see you? Brat-dat-dat-dat/ Look at me, so clean, no effort, ponytail, ripped jeans, no effort

Face clean, gold ring, no effort, insane, my chain, big pressure/ Look at me, so clean, no effort, ponytail, ripped jeans, no effort/ Face clean, gold ring, no effort, insane, my chain, big pressure

Nokia’s last project was 2020’2 Everything is Beautiful, which includes 12 tracks and boasts appearances from names like Onyx Collective, OSHUN, and Terrace Martin. In 2021, she also released a single prior to this titled “It’s Not My Fault” and later followed that up with “Boys Are From Mars” featuring Baby Tate.

In other exciting news, Princess Nokia has recently designed her own custom “COTTAGE CORE” and “ENZYME” Vans in honor of the Vans Custom Culture program to support high school art education. “The winning high school will be granted $50k for their art program to help empower students’ creative expression,” she shares. “Participating schools, don’t forget to submit your designs by April 15th. Can’t wait to see your submissions and I love you all.” More information can be found here.

Be sure to press play on Princess Nokia’s brand new “No Effort” music video down below.