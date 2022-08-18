Earlier this week, it was reported that Rick Ross and his family had been fined in Mississippi for labor violations at five different Wingstop restaurants in the state. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Southaven’s Boss Wings Enterprises LLC made employees pay for uniforms, background checks, and more, which caused staff to fall under the required $7.25 federal minimum wage. In addition, a 15-year-old was said to have been at work on multiple occasions after 10 p.m., a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Jackson-based Wage and Hour Division District Director Audrey Hall was quoted on the matter in the official statement:

“Restaurant industry employees work hard, often for low wages, and many depend on every dollar earned to make ends meet. The law prevents Boss Wing Enterprises LLC from shifting operating costs to workers by deducting the costs of uniforms, cash register shortages or training expenses, or to allow a worker’s pay to fall below the minimum wage rate.”

Rick Ross has since responded to said violations in a video on Instagram. Simply put, he isn’t shying away from the issue at hand, and makes it clear that there will always be bumps in the road when you make the decision to become an entrepreneur and businessman:

“I wanna take time to address something. When you’re running a business, there will be mistakes, but — as the biggest boss — you never make the same mistake twice. You see, accountability, taking accountability is big when you’re the biggest. And remember this, most successful people don’t take stumbling as a setback, but actually a stepping stone to greater things, you heard me?”

After his message, Rozay then cuts on some soothing music while enjoying a sip of Bumbu Rum — a popular beverage that the Miami hip hop veteran also has a stake in. Check out Rick Ross‘ teaching moment below.