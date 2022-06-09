By Regina Cho
  /  06.09.2022

Just last week, Nia Sultana shared her Bigger Dreams EP, a short and sweet project that spans seven tracks and boasts assists from Che Ecru and Rick Ross. Bigger Dreams was preceded by well-received singles like “Ambiance” and “In The Morning.” To keep the momentum going, the Brooklyn artist swiftly returns this week to share the official music video for “Proven,” which takes place in an ethereal nature setting that matches Sultana’s sensual tone. On the Rozay-assisted cut, Sultana sings about the importance of meaning what you say when you’re in love:

All my faith in you is finally wearin’ out, it’s the principle, that’s what I’m all about/ Are you even in love? Or just scared to givin’ me up at my wits end?/ So now’s the time for you to keep it buck on where we stand, if it was love then/

You would be in it, all or nothin’, this time I ain’t goin’ off, there’s nothin’ left for discussin’/ Keep the champagne and the flowers by the dozen/ You’re so used to havin’ your way, now I just wanna run away, wanna run away, yeah/ Somewhere you’ll never find me, never find me, my love’s been proven/ 

In terms of what Rozay has been up to, he can be heard on several recent tracks like “Ice Cream” by Freddie Gibbs and “Feelings” by DaBoyDame and EST Gee. It’s been a couple of years since Rick Ross released his tenth studio LP Port of Miami 2, the official sequel to his 2006 debut that saw 15 tracks with additional features from Wale, Gunplay, Meek Mill, Summer Walker, DeJ Loaf, the late Nipsey Hussle, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy, YFN Lucci, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Wayne, and more.

Be sure to press play on Nia Sultana’s brand new music video for “Proven” featuring Rick Ross down below.

