Today (Aug. 12), Black Thought and Danger Mouse unveil their joint LP Cheat Codes, a 12-track offering with notable assists from the likes of Conway the Machine, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey BADA$$, Raekwon, and the late MF DOOM. The album uses a mix of hip hop, jazz, and funk to create a cinematic experience that core fans of both artists will surely enjoy.

In addition to Cheat Codes, the duo liberated a new visual for the standout cut “Strangers,” which features A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels. As expected, all lyrical entities provide listeners with some staggering bars over Danger Mouse’s screwface-inducing production:

“The bar killer, I stole a demon from God’s dealer, a God body with temperament of a Godzilla, man, you ain’t s**t, you f**k her barely, I far fill her, a dictator with hard heart, I starve n**gas, I’m out with Lenin and writin’ in red ink again, and I’m on linen with women pleasurin’ pink again, edge of destruction, the world seems on the brink again, you think you got me? Ayy, papi, you better think again, I leave you shot in the seat that they sat Lincoln in, I pop you with the same pistol they popped Reagan with…”

Directed by UNCANNY, the accompanying clip for “Strangers” takes the unique approach of having each artist rap their verses individually using camera phones (Danger Mouse appears alongside Black Thought while taking a walk). This results in an effective black-and-white video that brings all parties together with dope transitions and effects.

Check out a full stream of Black Thought and Danger Mouse’s Cheat Codes and the aforementioned visual for “Strangers” with A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels. Those who missed it can also enjoy another recent clip for the Kiwanuka-assisted “Aquamarine” below.