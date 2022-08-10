This Friday (Aug. 12), Danger Mouse and Black Thought will unveil their highly anticipated joint effort Cheat Codes. The project will consist of 12 songs and additional contributions from Raekwon, Joey BADA$$, Russ, Conway the Machine, Michael Kiwanuka, and more. Just before the album arrives, the super-duo drops off another single titled “Strangers,” a collaboration alongside A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels. As it immediately becomes clear, all parties are making sure that listeners receive their dopest rhymes to date:

“Yeah, while y’all was sufferin’ from future shock, hurtin’ and hatin’, waitin’ for that other shoe to drop, I was relocatin’ this whole operation to the top, for you to copy and paste, in case you forgot, I’m super hot and beyond your range, it’s kinda strange how the change in climate, ain’t because of climate change, I acquired this affinity for finer things, like bill folds, Range and Rolls from gold chains and dangers when n**gas get hot, then die fameless…”

Cheat Codes was first announced back in 2020, when the album was said to be titled Dangerous Thoughts. Via press release, the album is also described as being “untethered to any genre, era or trend — uncategorizeable and timeless. It is the sound of the pair observing their own culture and asking questions they still may not have the answers to.” With that, you can check out Danger Mouse and Black Thought‘s “Strangers” and the full tracklisting for Cheat Codes below.

Cheat Codes tracklist: