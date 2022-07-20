By Jon Powell
  /  07.20.2022

It’s been a couple of years since Royce da 5’9″ liberated his eighth studio LP The Allegory, a 22-track body of work with assists from DJ Premier, Conway The Machine, Vince Staples, G Perico, Benny The Butcher, T.I., and more. The album was also notable for being the first that Royce produced in its entirety. Since then, the Detroit veteran has made appearances on songs like Big Sean’s “Friday Night Cypher,” DJ Kay Slay’s “Rolling 50 Deep,” Tobe Nwigwe’s “FATHER FIGURE,” IDK’s “Dogs Don’t Lie,” and Logic’s “Ten Years.” He also found himself in the midst of an old-fashioned rap battle with former podcast partner Lupe Fiasco.

This week, it’s been announced that Royce will soon be releasing a compilation album titled THE HEAVEN EXPERIENCE Vol. 1, named after his famed Heaven Studios. The project will consist of 15 tracks, 10 of which are notable cuts from Royce‘s past discography. One of those classic drops, the more recent “I Play Forever” with Graph, now comes with a matching visual in promotion of the forthcoming effort. The other five tracks are previously unreleased songs, complete with unheard collaborations alongside Black Thought (“Right Hand”), Big K.R.I.T. (“Black Lives Matter”), and Courtney Bell (“What A Time”).

Check out the aforementioned clip for “I Play Forever” and the full tracklisting for THE HEAVEN EXPERIENCE Vol. 1 (out Aug. 12) below.

THE HEAVEN EXPERIENCE Vol. 1 Tracklisting:

  1. “Rock City” (Rock City)
  2. “Hip Hop” (Death Is Certain)
  3. “Meeting Of The Bosses” (Independents Day)
  4. “Shake This” (Street Hop)
  5. “Part Of Me” (Street Hop)
  6. “Tabernacle” (Layers)
  7. “Layers” Feat. Rick Ross and Pusha T (Layers)
  8. “Dead Presidents Heads” (Trust The Shooter)
  9. “Caterpillar” Feat. Eminem (Book Of Ryan)
  10. “I Play Forever” Feat. Grafh (The Allegory)
  11. “Black Lives Matter” Feat. Big K.R.I.T. (Unreleased)
  12. “I’m Good” (Unreleased)
  13. “Made” (Unreleased)
  14. “Right Hand” Feat. Black Thought (Unreleased)
  15. “What A Time” Feat. Courtney Bell (Unreleased)
