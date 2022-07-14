Eminem‘s daughter has officially announced her entry into the podcast world. Earlier this week, Hailie Jade Mathers took to social media to reveal that she’ll be hosting a new show titled “Just A Little Shady,” an obvious nod to her father’s popular nickname:

“Just a little shady podcast is about to drop! … this project has been in the works for a while & i’m so excited for the first episode to be launching!! follow the @justalittleshadypodcast instagram & subscribe to the youtube channel … to be the first to see a sneak peak & hear what me & my cohost @britednie will be talking about…”

Also known as Hailie Scott Matters, the 26-year-old has been a regular fixture on Instagram, to the point where she’s garnered 2.8 million followers and counting. While it’s not officially known what said podcast’s subject matter will cover, many are already wondering whether or not Eminem will be making an appearance on one of the show’s first episodes.

In addition to her first foray in the digital media world, Hailie is also reportedly launching a clothing and beauty line. As reported by The Sun, she’s filed documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for her company Hailie Jade, LLC. Said entity lists “entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of a celebrity influencer discussing autobiographical topics, influencer lifestyle, and personal growth,” along with merchandise that includes “”hats, shirts, and clothing jackets,” as well as “non-medicated skin care preparations.”

Meanwhile, Eminem is preparing for the release of his sequel to 2005’s Curtain Call, a greatest hits compilation which also contained his Grammy performance of “Stan” alongside Elton John, “Fack,” “When I’m Gone,” and “Shake That” featuring Nate Dogg.

Check out Hailie Jade Mathers‘ official announcement for her “Just A Little Shady” podcast below. As of this article, no release date has been set for the inaugural episode.