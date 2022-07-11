Today (July 11), Eminem has announced that his second greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2, is officially arriving on Aug. 5 via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records. The forthcoming compilation will be comprised of music from Eminem’s releases since 2009’s Relapse and will also include songs from side projects and notable collaborations.

Fans have already been treated with a preview from Curtain Call 2 last month when Eminem released “From The D 2 The LBC.” Equipped with a feature from Snoop Dogg, the track pays homage to both of their hometowns of Detroit and Long Beach:

That’s how I know that I’m in the studio with the Doggy, in Californ-E, ‘cuz my homie from Long Beach/ Always got that bomb weed, that’s why I feel a calm breeze, every time I palm trees (get it) just like that blonde bleach/ I went platinum, then so did my albums, Calvin’s turning me into a zombie, ’cause these buds are like The Hulk, they’re twice the size that his arm be (his zombie) and that is some strong green

Got a contact, my contact lenses are foggy, I might end up in Walgreen’s, pharmacy with my arm asleep gone off lean mixed with Dramamine/ I will treat Paula Dean like a fuckin’ human pinball machine, bouncin’ balls off her tonsils

Earlier this year, Eminem celebrated the 20th anniversary of his The Eminem Show album by releasing an official expanded edition. That version added on an additional 18 tracks, complete with previously unreleased cuts, freestyles, live performances, and instrumentals. Prior to The Eminem Show (Expanded Edition), the Detroit legend’s last body of work was 2020’s Music To By Murdered By, which included 20 songs and additional appearances from Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey, Royce Da 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Anderson .Paak, Don Toliver, and others.