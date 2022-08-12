It’s been over a year since Morray dropped off his debut project Street Sermons, a 13-track offering that boasted viral hits like “Trenches,” “Big Decisions,” and “Quicksand,” the last of which earned Morray a Gold plaque. Since then, the North Carolina star became a supporting act for J. Cole’s “The Off-Season Tour” and joined the likes of 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, Blxst, and DDG as a member of the 2021 XXL Freshman class. He’s also provided his harmonies on songs like Cole’s “m y . l i f e,” MO3’s “In My Blood,” Tyla Yaweh’s “Hands Up,” and Derez De’Shon’s “All Them Days.”

Before 2021 ended, Morray began releasing new singles, raising hopes that a follow-up release was in the works. This includes the notable cuts “Bad Decisions,” “Never Fail” with Benny the Butcher, “Still Here” with Cordae, and “Momma’s Love.” Today (Aug. 12), he adds to that with “Ticket,” a collaboration with Southside that’s full of the melodic bars about past struggles and new problems that come with fame and fortune:

“I’ve been trappin’ in the streets, hard for me to change up, stay quiet off speed, ’cause there’s n**gas I don’t trust, can be fly, Fashion Week, just know I keep the paint up, fast goin’ on it right now ’cause a n**ga goin’ up, no cap, I can’t sleep, honey keep me up, keep the diamonds in the safe when a n**ga ’bout to f**k, still trappin’ in the streets now, hard for me to change up, just try me and you see now, I ain’t never changed up, yeah, sendin’ bag after bag, Birk through the stash, call out the plug, order my glass, only the high while you keep the trash…”

Press play on Morray‘s “Ticket” below.