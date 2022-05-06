Morray is officially revving up his engine to embark on the journey to his debut album, expected sometime this Spring. The North Carolina artist treats fans with the first single from the project back in March titled “Still Here” featuring Cordae. Today (May 6), he’s back with another one, this time the reflective “Momma’s Love” track. Over some production courtesy of Buddah Bless, Morray unloads some powerful gratitude-filled bars that show appreciation for the mother that raised him:

Momma boy, country n***a, love you with my whole soul (Yeah)/ Real man, stand up, show me where that road goes good food Sunday, touch your soul (Uh)/ Damn good, foot in, can taste ya toe, my pop wasn’t ’round, py momma gave me examples (Uh)/

Never had a man to show me things, she gave me some samples (Yeah) (Take this, try that, you gon’ go through fuck ups)/ Fight back (Yeah), don’t stay down (Uh), you better get the fuck up/ Have pride, no fear, just know I love ya, have pride, no fear, just know I love ya

Morray definitely had a career-defining breakthrough year in 2021. Last April, he released his mixtape Street Sermons, a 13-track project led by the wildly successful “Quicksand.” Not long after, his vocals could be heard on J. Cole’s The Off-Season standout “m y . l i f e,” a song that also features 21 Savage and subsequently peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 — the trio later on a North American tour in support of that album. Finally, the Fayetteville talent would join the likes of 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, Toosii, and Blxst as part of XXL’s latest Freshman class.

Be sure to press play on “Momma’s Love,” a new single by Morray down below.