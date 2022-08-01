Back in May, Mahalia unveiled the five-song EP Letter To Ur Ex, which — in addition to the title track — boasted an infectious single titled “In The Club.” Produced by JD. Reid, “In The Club” utilizes a 50 Cent classic to help interpret Mahalia’s position when it comes to fair-weather friends:

“I’m done with livin’ in places where I recognize, too many faces I’d rather leave behind, people who would see me in the street and not say hi, but then they see some success, so they call me, tell me that they impressed, they want a part of it, huh, you want a part of it? Well, I don’t want your number or your company, that’s why I’m gon’ be the first one to leave your party for the club, bottle full of bub’, that’s because you made a mess and it cannot be undone, I’m into makin’ friends, I ain’t into makin’ up, you can take your hugs, you can take it…”

Last week (July 29), Mahalia blessed the masses with a reimagining of “In The Club,” complete with the vocal stylings of rising star Cat Burns. Over a more scale-backed vibe courtesy of Charlie Fowler, Burns effortlessly provides a unique perspective to the song’s overall subject matter:

“I keep my circle small, six friends, they were with me through it all, I trust them, they don’t wanna see me fall, the glitz, the glam, no, they don’t care for none of it, no Instagram, no, we don’t care for none of it, it depends, if you wanna be a friend of me, got a sixth sense when it comes to your energy, I’ll know if it ain’t like mine, so don’t be sly with it…”

Check out the official video for Mahalia and Cat Burns’ “In The Club (Remix)” below.