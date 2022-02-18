Currently, Mahalia is said to be gearing up for the release of a new album, and has already blessed the fans with top tier singles like “Whenever You’re Ready,” “Roadside” with AJ Tracey, and “Jealous” with Rico Nasty. This week, she adds to that with “Letter To Ur Ex,” a BKay, Cadenza, and Flip_00-produced number that, as the title suggests, sees Mahalia sending a message to her lover’s former flame:

“With the drama, drama, drama, drama, I don’t wanna sound like a bitch, no, I don’t wanna, if you carry on like this, you gon’ get your karma, take it from a girl who’s already been through the trauma, please stop with the textin’, callin’, showin’ up, I think you know what you’re doin’ and it ain’t showin’ love, stop now, baby, it’s drivin’ me crazy, please, you ain’t got no drama with me, no…”

The accompanying clip for “Letter To Ur Ex” comes courtesy of Oliver Kane and Mahalia herself, who can be seen waking up in a bedroom with an apparent love interest. She eventually heads out into the street and makes her way to another apartment that she’s unable to enter — after leaving, another woman (also played by Mahalia) watches in confusion. The way it appears, the artist has turned out to be the song’s recipient.

Just prior to the song’s release, Mahalia took to social media to further explain its creation:

“I remember when I wrote this song. and how special it felt .. when I first started writing songs as a little girl, I was always so protective of my words and my stories. i never wanted to compromise when it came to telling stories that were true to something I was going thru. writing ‘letter to ur ex’ was therapy for me.”

With that, you can check out “Letter To Ur Ex” below.