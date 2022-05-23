After prepping fans with strong singles like “In The Club” and “Whatever Simon Says,” Mahalia finally unveiled her brand new Letter To Ur Ex EP in full over the weekend. The short and sweet project spans just five tracks and is paired with the official visual for “Letter To Ur N(ex)t,” which is a unique perspective on the same story line, but told in a different perspective this time:

Let me introduce myself properly, though it’s clear you already heard about me/ When he told you ’bout the breakup, did he blame me? Mm, did he tell you I was crazy?/ But did he tell you all the times that he broke my heart and broke my mind? No, I bet he didn’t

I bet he told you that he isn’t a bad guy, now, truth is he never started out like that/ He was kind and attentive and just my man, then one day, he said he’d be right back but then he never came back around/ And he never told me why, never gave an explanation, not a text, not a goodbye

The new music video is directed by Mahalia herself alongside Oliver Kane. “Didn’t feel right to tell only one side of the story,” she writes on Instagram about the clip. “So here’s a reply. I hope you love it.”

It’s been a couple of years since Mahalia liberated her sophomore studio LP LOVE AND COMPROMISE, which saw 13 tracks and additional features from Burna Boy, Terrace Martin, Hamzaa, Lucky Daye, and Ella Mai. She shared Isolation Tapes in 2020, which came with three unreleased cuts for fans to enjoy.

Be sure to press play on Mahalia’s brand new EP Letter To Ur Ex and also the music video for “Letter To Ur N(ex)t” down below.