After prepping fans with strong singles like “In The Club” and “Whatever Simon Says,” Mahalia finally unveiled her brand new Letter To Ur Ex EP in full last week. The short and sweet project spans just five tracks and tells an eroding love story from different perspectives. This week, Mahalia keeps the momentum going by sharing a live rendition of “In The Club,” letting her guitar skills and raw lyrics shine through in the new acoustic performance:

I’m done with living in places where I recognize too many faces I’d rather leave behind (Huh)/ People who would see me in the street and not say, ‘Hi’ but then they see some success, so they call me/ Tell me that they impressed, they want a part of it huh, you want a part of it? Well, I don’t want your number or your company

That’s why I’m gon’ be the first one to leave your party for the club bottle full of bub/ That’s because you made a mess and it cannot be undone I’m into making friends, I ain’t into making up/ You can take your hugs, you can take it but don’t come find me in the club, bottle full of bub

“We have the final friend type, THE RIDE OR FUCKING DIE,” she wrote about the song upon its initial release. “The one who is always down for an adventure. The one who always brings the energy. The one who is there through everything. And that’s all I want in my life from now on.”

It’s been a couple of years since Mahalia liberated her sophomore studio LP LOVE AND COMPROMISE, which saw 13 tracks and additional features from Burna Boy, Terrace Martin, Hamzaa, Lucky Daye, and Ella Mai. She shared Isolation Tapes in 2020, which came with three unreleased cuts for fans to enjoy.

Be sure to press play on the official “In The Club” acoustic performance by Mahalia down below.