By Regina Cho
  /  06.07.2022

After prepping fans with strong singles like “In The Club” and “Whatever Simon Says,” Mahalia finally unveiled her brand new Letter To Ur Ex EP in full last month. The short and sweet project spans just five tracks and tells an eroding love story from different perspectives. This week, Mahalia keeps the momentum going by sharing new visual for “Forever,” which is filled various clips of her personal life set to the pace of her intimate lyrics:

If I say it too much, does “I love you” begin to lose meaning? Not the type to hold back what I’m feeling (yeah)/ ‘Cause boundaries don’t help no one, no (no one, no) and it ain’t my fault if they all get involved for no reason/ Everybody gon’ say what they see, bae (yeah) but that don’t mean they know what’s goin’ 

Upon the new clip’s release, Mahalia took a moment to open up about the contents in the video and revealed she doesn’t have trouble opening up her life for the world to see. “People always ask me if I get scared sharing my personal life with you guys and I have to be honest, I don’t,” she says. “A huge part of my artistry is over sharing. I do it in my music and on stage so why not visually too? This footage is almost as special to me as the person in it. I self-filmed a lot of it and edited it on my laptop, all for you to see and hopefully love, too.”

It’s been a couple of years since Mahalia liberated her sophomore studio LP LOVE AND COMPROMISE, which saw 13 tracks and additional features from Burna Boy, Terrace Martin, Hamzaa, Lucky Daye, and Ella Mai. She shared Isolation Tapes in 2020, which came with three unreleased cuts for fans to enjoy.

Be sure to press play on Mahalia’s new video for “Forever” down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Mahalia
Music Videos

Trending
MetaMoney

What is the purpose of smart contracts? | 'MetaMoney'

On a brand new episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz breaks down smart contract technology, why ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.06.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black women college graduates and how Gyrl Wonder is helping them tackle the hard job market

Social impact, career and alignment are at the core of Gyrl Wonder’s offerings for young ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.03.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Honoring Full Circle Everest, the first all-Black mountain climbing team, to summit Mount Everest

REVOLT Black News Weekly celebrates Full Circle Everest, the first all-Black mountain climbing team, who summited ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.03.2022
View More