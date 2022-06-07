After prepping fans with strong singles like “In The Club” and “Whatever Simon Says,” Mahalia finally unveiled her brand new Letter To Ur Ex EP in full last month. The short and sweet project spans just five tracks and tells an eroding love story from different perspectives. This week, Mahalia keeps the momentum going by sharing new visual for “Forever,” which is filled various clips of her personal life set to the pace of her intimate lyrics:

If I say it too much, does “I love you” begin to lose meaning? Not the type to hold back what I’m feeling (yeah)/ ‘Cause boundaries don’t help no one, no (no one, no) and it ain’t my fault if they all get involved for no reason/ Everybody gon’ say what they see, bae (yeah) but that don’t mean they know what’s goin’

Upon the new clip’s release, Mahalia took a moment to open up about the contents in the video and revealed she doesn’t have trouble opening up her life for the world to see. “People always ask me if I get scared sharing my personal life with you guys and I have to be honest, I don’t,” she says. “A huge part of my artistry is over sharing. I do it in my music and on stage so why not visually too? This footage is almost as special to me as the person in it. I self-filmed a lot of it and edited it on my laptop, all for you to see and hopefully love, too.”

It’s been a couple of years since Mahalia liberated her sophomore studio LP LOVE AND COMPROMISE, which saw 13 tracks and additional features from Burna Boy, Terrace Martin, Hamzaa, Lucky Daye, and Ella Mai. She shared Isolation Tapes in 2020, which came with three unreleased cuts for fans to enjoy.

Be sure to press play on Mahalia’s new video for “Forever” down below.