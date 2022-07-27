Currently, Rod Wave is gearing up for the release of his fourth studio LP Beautiful Mind, which is led by the singles “By Your Side” and “Cold December.” Today (July 27), he decided to add to that with “Stone Rolling,” a SephGotTheWaves, TnTXD, and Geo Vocals-produced cut that’s centered around the Floridian talent‘s nonstop adventures post-fame:

“I remember bein’ a kid, I just wanted to travel, on my bed, writin’ raps, thinkin’ ’bout daddy, was in my cell, writin’ raps, regrettin’ my actions, like if I make it out this shit, I’m goin’ straight to Cali, it’s like I know my momma loved him, but I still hate him, livin’ life like a runaway, and it’s six years later, I said it and, no, I don’t regret it, I just woke up in my tour bus, I don’t know where I’m headed, I been out on my own since I turned eighteen, packed my bags, hit the road, left to chase my dreams…”

“Stone Rolling” also comes with a visual courtesy of Eye 4. Matching the song’s subject matter, viewers can see behind-the-scenes footage of Rod Wave interspersed with a map chronicling the rapper‘s many trips throughout the United States and beyond.

Upon its eventual arrival, Beautiful Mind will follow 2021’s SoulFly, a 19-track body of work that contained a single assist from Polo G on “Richer.” SoulFly earned Rod Wave his first-ever placement at the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 130,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. A few months after its initial drop, the Platinum-certified effort received a deluxe upgrade with nine extra songs and notable collaborations alongside Kodak Black and Lil Durk.

Press play on Rod Wave‘s “Stone Rolling” visual below. Beautiful Mind official makes landfall Aug. 12.