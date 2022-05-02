By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2022

It’s been a little more than a year since Rod Wave blessed the world with his third studio album SoulFly, which contained 19 songs and a single feature from Polo G on the standout cut “Richer.” The project was a huge success for the Floridian star, landing him his first number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 130,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release — it’s also since crossed the Platinum mark. Months after its initial drop, a deluxe upgrade of SoulFly surfaced with nine additional tracks and collaborations alongside Kodak Black and Lil Durk. Since then, Rod Wave has liberated songs like “Nirvana” (which many initially thought was a suicide note, which the artist denied) and “Cold December,” both of which have raised hopes that a new body of work is on the way.

Over the weekend, Rod Wave officially announced his next album, which will be titled Beautiful Mind. The “Tombstone” rapper delivered the good news via a new freestyle over Future, Drake, and Tems’ I NEVER LIKED YOU single “WAIT FOR U.” During the short clip, Rod Wave let the fans know that he turned Beautiful Mind in to his label, and it will be released on June 3.

In a past interview with Montreality, Rod Wave spoke on why he chooses to pour his heart out with his emotionally charged music:

I could make club songs. I could make bangers and shit that don’t make no sense. I could make that shit all day … I don’t wanna feed nobody no bullshit. I could tell you about pounds, I could tell you about trappin’, I could tell you about stealin’ and robbin’ and killin’, I could do that. It’s just that I don’t wanna do that. It’s a new trapper-rapper every day.”

Have a look at Rod Wave‘s big announcement via his aforementioned freestyle — titled “Sorry 4 The Wait” — below.

