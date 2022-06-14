Rod Wave recently announced that his fourth studio album, Beautiful Mind, was on the way. The original release date was June 3, but the 22-year-old Florida native said he would be pushing it back.

Screenshots of a now-deleted tweet from the artist promised a June 10 drop. As of now, fans are still waiting.

Yesterday (June 13), the young rapper gave an update on what we can expect in the future.

“On my [babies], dis my last sad ass album,” he said in a tweet. He continued, “I’m off dat jus wanna live happy travel get dis money.” He followed up with a post of a caterpillar emoji transforming into a butterfly.

This isn’t the first time the “Dark Clouds” artist has openly expressed his feelings online.

In December, Rod Wave posted a song titled “Nirvana” just before deleting his social media accounts. The lyrics followed by his sudden departure left fans worried for his mental health and well-being.

“If you’re hearing this it’s too late/I’ve been writin’ this since Tuesday, today Friday that mean tomorrow’s doomsday,” he said on the track.

​​”Tried to fight the pain but it ate me alive/Sad to say I lost a battle, against my mind/You should be happy for me homie no more sufferin’/We all got a day I guess we’ll see each other then/I hope that heaven’s real and one day we can reunite/And don’t be crying for me I lived a wonderful life,” he continued.

He eventually returned to social media and assured fans that he was OK.

“Sorry for da scare,” he said. “I’m super good … Happy asf working on my new album … love y’all fasho doe dat was definitely a [suicide] prevention song.”

The rapper is currently on his “For the Fans Tour,” which kicked off Friday (June 10).

As we wait for Beautiful Mind, we’ll continue to send Rod Wave positive vibes.